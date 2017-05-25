Photos: The week in 28 photos Pope Francis stands with US President Donald Trump and his family during a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. Joining the President are his wife, Melania, and his daughter Ivanka. On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view Hide Caption 1 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann's Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Who were the victims? Read their stories Hide Caption 2 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Animal trainer Alexander Lacey performs with Maasai the lion during the final Ringling Bros. circus performance on Sunday, May 21. The circus has been a piece of Americana for 146 years, but high operating costs and low ticket sales brought about its demise, ownership announced in January. Meet the people behind the curtains Hide Caption 3 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Migrants swim in the Mediterranean Sea after their wooden boat capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, May 24. More than 600 people were rescued, but at least 30 people died. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Britain's Prince George, left, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte, attend the wedding of their aunt, Pippa Middleton, on Saturday, May 20. George was a page boy in the wedding. Charlotte was a flower girl. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A protester tries to flee from government security forces during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, May 20. Hundreds marched along Caracas' Francisco Fajardo highway, one of the city's major routes, while some flanked a gigantic sign that read "Elections Now" over an overpass. It was the country's 50th consecutive day of anti-government protests. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker flies his biplane in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Friday, May 19. He was rehearsing for an air show over the weekend. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Photographers take pictures of Roger Moore's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, May 23. Moore, the English actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89. See more photos from his career Hide Caption 8 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A rare megamouth shark is seen in Tateyama, Japan, after getting accidentally caught in a fishing net on Monday, May 22. It was freed but did not survive, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A woman comforts the mother of Shakil, a 38-year-old man who police say was killed by a gang of highway robbers near Jewar, India, on Thursday, May 25. Police say Shakil was shot after trying to save four women who were allegedly raped. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A man gestures near the demolition site of the Jiuxing furniture market, in the suburbs of Shanghai, China, on Monday, May 22. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Olympic champion Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, cries during a funeral service for high-jumper Germaine Mason on Sunday, May 21. Mason, an Olympic silver medalist, was killed in a motorbike crash last month on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Navi, a Michael Jackson impersonator, performs in Hollywood during the premiere of "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland" on Tuesday, May 23. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A Mexican family stands next to the US border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 23. The United States is about to complete the construction of a metal wall, nearly 23 feet high, on the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas. It replaces a wire-mesh fence that was built in 1986, officials said. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Former US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. Both mounted a staunch defense of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world. Hide Caption 15 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A man is publicly caned outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Tuesday, May 23. Two men were caned 83 times as a punishment for having homosexual sex in Indonesia's ultra-conservative Aceh province. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos A forensics team searches for evidence in and around the car of Lucas Papademos, the former Greek prime minister who was injured Thursday, May 25, by a letter bomb explosion in Athens, Greece. Papademos opened the booby-trapped envelope as his vehicle made its way through a central Athens intersection, CNN Greece reported. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Workers in New Orleans prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Friday, May 19. It is the fourth Confederate monument that the city has removed since late April. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Former CIA Director John Brennan is reflected by a table as he prepares to testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. He told House investigators that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it "collusion." Hide Caption 19 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos This aerial photo, taken Monday, May 22, shows a massive landslide that buried a section of California's Pacific Coast Highway. No one was hurt, officials said, as that part of the highway was already closed because of heavy rains. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a Pittsburgh courthouse for the first day of jury selection on Monday, May 22. Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Actress Elle Fanning walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 23. See the most memorable red-carpet moments at Cannes Hide Caption 22 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Voters in Tehran, Iran, cast their ballots in the presidential election on Friday, May 19. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani handily won re-election in what amounts to a victory for the nation's reformist camp -- and a sign that citizens favor fruitful engagement with the outside world. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy prior to speaking in London on Friday, May 19. Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012, in an effort to avoid a Swedish arrest warrant. Sweden is dropping its rape investigation of Assange, according to a prosecution statement. But Assange is still the subject of a UK arrest warrant. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Police officers stand guard at the site of twin bomb explosions in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 24. A pair of suicide bombers struck a bus station, killing at least three officers and wounding at least 11 other people. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony Sunday, May 21, for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The facility is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. See more photos from the President's first foreign tour Hide Caption 26 of 28

Photos: The week in 28 photos Dancers perform Monday, May 22, during the closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Hide Caption 27 of 28