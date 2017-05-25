Breaking News

The week in 28 photos

Updated 8:20 PM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pope Francis stands with US President Donald Trump and his family during a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. Joining the President are his wife, Melania, and his daughter Ivanka. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/05/politics/trump-foreign-trip-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Pope Francis stands with US President Donald Trump and his family during a private audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. Joining the President are his wife, Melania, and his daughter Ivanka. On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view
Hide Caption
1 of 28
People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann&#39;s Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/europe/gallery/manchester-arena-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a suicide bombing&lt;/a&gt; at an Ariana Grande concert. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/europe/manchester-attack-victims/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Who were the victims? Read their stories&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
People in Manchester, England, gather in St. Ann's Square on Thursday, May 25. They were observing a national minute of silence to remember the victims of a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Who were the victims? Read their stories
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Animal trainer Alexander Lacey performs with Maasai the lion during the final Ringling Bros. circus performance on Sunday, May 21. The circus has been a piece of Americana for 146 years, but high operating costs and low ticket sales brought about its demise, ownership announced in January. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/05/us/ringling-circus-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Meet the people behind the curtains&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Animal trainer Alexander Lacey performs with Maasai the lion during the final Ringling Bros. circus performance on Sunday, May 21. The circus has been a piece of Americana for 146 years, but high operating costs and low ticket sales brought about its demise, ownership announced in January. Meet the people behind the curtains
Hide Caption
3 of 28
Migrants swim in the Mediterranean Sea after their wooden boat capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, May 24. More than 600 people were rescued, but at least 30 people died.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Migrants swim in the Mediterranean Sea after their wooden boat capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, May 24. More than 600 people were rescued, but at least 30 people died.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Britain&#39;s Prince George, left, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte, attend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/world/pippa-middleton-wedding-day/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the wedding&lt;/a&gt; of their aunt, Pippa Middleton, on Saturday, May 20. George was a page boy in the wedding. Charlotte was a flower girl.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Britain's Prince George, left, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte, attend the wedding of their aunt, Pippa Middleton, on Saturday, May 20. George was a page boy in the wedding. Charlotte was a flower girl.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
A protester tries to flee from government security forces during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, May 20. Hundreds marched along Caracas&#39; Francisco Fajardo highway, one of the city&#39;s major routes, while some flanked a gigantic sign that read &quot;Elections Now&quot; over an overpass. It was the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/21/americas/venezuela-50-day-protests/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;50th consecutive day&lt;/a&gt; of anti-government protests.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A protester tries to flee from government security forces during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, May 20. Hundreds marched along Caracas' Francisco Fajardo highway, one of the city's major routes, while some flanked a gigantic sign that read "Elections Now" over an overpass. It was the country's 50th consecutive day of anti-government protests.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker flies his biplane in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Friday, May 19. He was rehearsing for an air show over the weekend.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker flies his biplane in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Friday, May 19. He was rehearsing for an air show over the weekend.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Photographers take pictures of Roger Moore&#39;s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, May 23. Moore, the English actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/entertainment/roger-moore-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Tuesday&lt;/a&gt; after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/entertainment/gallery/roger-moore/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from his career&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Photographers take pictures of Roger Moore's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, May 23. Moore, the English actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, according to his family. He was 89. See more photos from his career
Hide Caption
8 of 28
A rare megamouth shark is seen in Tateyama, Japan, after getting accidentally caught in a fishing net on Monday, May 22. It was freed but did not survive, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201705240038.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A rare megamouth shark is seen in Tateyama, Japan, after getting accidentally caught in a fishing net on Monday, May 22. It was freed but did not survive, according to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
A woman comforts the mother of Shakil, a 38-year-old man who police say was killed by a gang of highway robbers near Jewar, India, on Thursday, May 25. Police say Shakil was shot after trying to save four women who were allegedly raped.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A woman comforts the mother of Shakil, a 38-year-old man who police say was killed by a gang of highway robbers near Jewar, India, on Thursday, May 25. Police say Shakil was shot after trying to save four women who were allegedly raped.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
A man gestures near the demolition site of the Jiuxing furniture market, in the suburbs of Shanghai, China, on Monday, May 22.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A man gestures near the demolition site of the Jiuxing furniture market, in the suburbs of Shanghai, China, on Monday, May 22.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Olympic champion Usain Bolt, the world&#39;s fastest man, cries during a funeral service for high-jumper Germaine Mason on Sunday, May 21. Mason, an Olympic silver medalist, was killed in a motorbike crash last month on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Olympic champion Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, cries during a funeral service for high-jumper Germaine Mason on Sunday, May 21. Mason, an Olympic silver medalist, was killed in a motorbike crash last month on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
Navi, a Michael Jackson impersonator, performs in Hollywood during the premiere of &quot;Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland&quot; on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Navi, a Michael Jackson impersonator, performs in Hollywood during the premiere of "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland" on Tuesday, May 23.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
A Mexican family stands next to the US border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 23. The United States is about to complete the construction of a metal wall, nearly 23 feet high, on the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas. It replaces a wire-mesh fence that was built in 1986, officials said.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A Mexican family stands next to the US border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 23. The United States is about to complete the construction of a metal wall, nearly 23 feet high, on the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas. It replaces a wire-mesh fence that was built in 1986, officials said.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Former US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/politics/obama-merkel-germany/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Both mounted a staunch defense&lt;/a&gt; of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Former US President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a discussion on democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. Both mounted a staunch defense of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
A man is publicly caned outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Tuesday, May 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/asia/indonesia-caning-homosexuality/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Two men were caned 83 times&lt;/a&gt; as a punishment for having homosexual sex in Indonesia&#39;s ultra-conservative Aceh province.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A man is publicly caned outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Tuesday, May 23. Two men were caned 83 times as a punishment for having homosexual sex in Indonesia's ultra-conservative Aceh province.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
A forensics team searches for evidence in and around the car of Lucas Papademos, the former Greek prime minister who was injured Thursday, May 25, by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/europe/greece-ex-prime-minister-injured-letter-bomb/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a letter bomb explosion&lt;/a&gt; in Athens, Greece. Papademos opened the booby-trapped envelope as his vehicle made its way through a central Athens intersection, CNN Greece reported.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
A forensics team searches for evidence in and around the car of Lucas Papademos, the former Greek prime minister who was injured Thursday, May 25, by a letter bomb explosion in Athens, Greece. Papademos opened the booby-trapped envelope as his vehicle made its way through a central Athens intersection, CNN Greece reported.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Workers in New Orleans prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Friday, May 19. It is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/us/new-orleans-confederate-monuments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the fourth Confederate monument&lt;/a&gt; that the city has removed since late April.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Workers in New Orleans prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Friday, May 19. It is the fourth Confederate monument that the city has removed since late April.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Former CIA Director John Brennan is reflected by a table as he prepares to testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/politics/john-brennan-house-intelligence-committee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He told House investigators&lt;/a&gt; that Russia &quot;brazenly interfered&quot; in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump&#39;s campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it &quot;collusion.&quot;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Former CIA Director John Brennan is reflected by a table as he prepares to testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. He told House investigators that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it "collusion."
Hide Caption
19 of 28
This aerial photo, taken Monday, May 22, shows a massive landslide &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/us/california-landslide-scenic-highway/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that buried a section of California&#39;s Pacific Coast Highway.&lt;/a&gt; No one was hurt, officials said, as that part of the highway was already closed because of heavy rains.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
This aerial photo, taken Monday, May 22, shows a massive landslide that buried a section of California's Pacific Coast Highway. No one was hurt, officials said, as that part of the highway was already closed because of heavy rains.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a Pittsburgh courthouse for the first day of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/us/bill-cosby-jury-selected/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;jury selection&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, May 22. Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Comedian Bill Cosby arrives at a Pittsburgh courthouse for the first day of jury selection on Monday, May 22. Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
Actress Elle Fanning walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/fashion/gallery/cannes-red-carpet-history/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See the most memorable red-carpet moments at Cannes&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Actress Elle Fanning walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, May 23. See the most memorable red-carpet moments at Cannes
Hide Caption
22 of 28
Voters in Tehran, Iran, cast their ballots in the presidential election on Friday, May 19. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/middleeast/iran-rouhani-election/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;handily won re-election&lt;/a&gt; in what amounts to a victory for the nation&#39;s reformist camp -- and a sign that citizens favor fruitful engagement with the outside world.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Voters in Tehran, Iran, cast their ballots in the presidential election on Friday, May 19. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani handily won re-election in what amounts to a victory for the nation's reformist camp -- and a sign that citizens favor fruitful engagement with the outside world.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy prior to speaking in London on Friday, May 19. Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012, in an effort to avoid a Swedish arrest warrant. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/europe/julian-assange-sweden-charges-dropped/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sweden is dropping its rape investigation of Assange,&lt;/a&gt; according to a prosecution statement. But Assange is still the subject of a UK arrest warrant.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stands on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy prior to speaking in London on Friday, May 19. Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012, in an effort to avoid a Swedish arrest warrant. Sweden is dropping its rape investigation of Assange, according to a prosecution statement. But Assange is still the subject of a UK arrest warrant.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
Police officers stand guard at the site of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/asia/jakarta-indonesia-explosion/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;twin bomb explosions&lt;/a&gt; in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 24. A pair of suicide bombers struck a bus station, killing at least three officers and wounding at least 11 other people.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Police officers stand guard at the site of twin bomb explosions in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 24. A pair of suicide bombers struck a bus station, killing at least three officers and wounding at least 11 other people.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony Sunday, May 21, for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The facility is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/trump-first-foreign-trip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the President&#39;s first foreign tour&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony Sunday, May 21, for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The facility is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. See more photos from the President's first foreign tour
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Dancers perform Monday, May 22, during the closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Dancers perform Monday, May 22, during the closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Villagers watch Mount Sinabung spew thick volcanic ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, May 19. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/18/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0519/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 26 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 28 photos
Villagers watch Mount Sinabung spew thick volcanic ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, May 19. See last week in 26 photos
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 week in photos 052602 week in photos 052603 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 052605 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED06 week in photos 052607 week in photos 052608 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED10 week in photos 052611 week in photos 052612 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 052614 week in photos 052615 week in photos 052616 week in photos 052617 week in photos 052618 week in photos 052619 week in photos 052620 week in photos 052621 week in photos 052622 week in photos 052623 week in photos 052624 week in photos 052625 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED27 week in photos 0526 RESTRICTED28 week in photos 0526
Take a look at 28 photos of the week from May 19 through May 25.