Police are convinced that Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people in the Manchester Arena attack, didn't act alone. So just how big is the network he may have been a part of? It might stretch all the way to Libya. Abedi was of Libyan descent, and police say he returned from a three-week visit just before the attack. A sixth person in the UK has been arrested in connection with the bombing, and Abedi's brother in Libya is also in custody.