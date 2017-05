Oh, what a dinner this will be. Donald Trump will attend his first NATO summit today in Brussels. Yes, that's the same NATO that Candidate Trump called "obsolete" while accusing its members of not paying their fair share in the alliance. But as we've seen over these past few months, President Trump is a little more flexible than Candidate Trump, so when the President sits down with the alliance's other 27 members for dinner tonight, observers expect he'll give them assurances that the US is still "all in" with NATO. Remember, he's already taken back that "obsolete" quip