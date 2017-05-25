Story highlights Man posted pictures of officers on social media and threatened to kill them, authorities say

Event organizers are banning prop weapons for the remainder of the convention

(CNN) Police arrested a man at Phoenix Comicon on Thursday after he made it into the event with four guns and a knife.

About noon, police received a tip about a man who had allegedly posted pictures on social media of Phoenix police officers and threatened to kill them, according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

The tipster provided police with the location of the suspect and his description.

When officers found the 30-year-old suspect at the Phoenix Convention Center and took him into custody, Fortune said, he was allegedly wearing body armor and carrying three handguns, a shotgun, additional ammunition and a knife.

"At this time, there is no evidence to cause investigators to believe this is anything more than an isolated incident," Phoenix police said in a press release.

