(CNN) The US Supreme Court on Thursday night issued a temporary stay in the execution of Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur.

Arthur, nicknamed the "Houdini of Death Row" because the state had scheduled seven other execution dates, was set to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) Thursday at Holman Correctional Facility at Atmore.

The court issued the temporary stay, signed by Justice Clarence Thomas, not long before the time of execution.

The order didn't say specifically why it was issued. Arthur's lawyers had also filed motions arguing that Alabama's method of execution was cruel and unusual and that the lawyers should have access to a cellphone while witnessing the execution.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Bob Horton told CNN, "The Alabama Department of Corrections will wait on the US Supreme Court to render a decision on Arthur's appeal. The state has until midnight to carry out the execution."

