(CNN) One of tennis' greatest ever stars says she will no longer fly Qantas because of the airline chief executive's support for same-sex marriage.

"Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive (sic) travelling," she wrote.

Joyce later said the incident would not stop him from publicly advocating for same-sex marriage, which is currently illegal in Australia.

A plan to put the issue to a national referendum was blocked last year.

Margaret Court poses with a bronze bust of herself during the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tennis Australia, the governing body for the sport in Australia, said it disagreed with Court in a statement.

"As a legend of the sport, we respect Margaret Court's achievements in tennis and her unmatched playing record. Her personal views are her own, and do not align with Tennis Australia's values of equality, inclusion and diversity," Tennis Australia said.

The first grand slam of the season is the Australia Open, which is held at Melbourne Park with one of its show courts named after the 74-year-old tennis great.

After retiring, she became active in religion and was ordained as a minister.

Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova -- two other former tennis greats -- are openly gay, but in an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, Court said homosexuality was in many cases "a choice."

"You stand with values for family and different things, so you are a voice, and then you get persecuted for that," Court told the Times.