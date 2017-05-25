Breaking News

Andy Murray: 'French Open fans are tough on the players'

By Henry Young and Ursin Caderas, CNN

Updated 10:27 AM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

Andy Murray: I've been getting better on clay
Andy Murray: I've been getting better on clay

    Andy Murray: I've been getting better on clay

Story highlights

  • Andy Murray calls French Open fans "tough"
  • Admits he "never felt comfortable" on clay

(CNN)Andy Murray is the first to acknowledge he's "just not playing good tennis" right now, but the world No. 1 has more than just clay-court travails to worry about ahead of this month's French Open.

Traveling to Roland Garros on the back of consecutive defeats, Murray singled out the discerning Parisian crowds, telling CNN the atmosphere differs drastically to other tournaments.
"I think the fans are tough on the players," said the Scot. "They love good tennis.
"They are very knowledgeable and if a player maybe isn't giving his best effort or is behaving badly, the crowd will let you know about that."
Wimbledon champion, Olympic gold medalist and world No.1 -- Andy Murray could hardly have had a better 2016.
Wimbledon champion, Olympic gold medalist and world No.1 -- Andy Murray could hardly have had a better 2016.
In January's Australian Open, Murray defeated hotshot Alexander Zverev, David Ferrer and Milos Raonic on his way to a fourth Melbourne final against Novak Djokovic. The Serb went on to prevail in three sets, continuing Murray's wait at the year's first major.
In January's Australian Open, Murray defeated hotshot Alexander Zverev, David Ferrer and Milos Raonic on his way to a fourth Melbourne final against Novak Djokovic. The Serb went on to prevail in three sets, continuing Murray's wait at the year's first major.
He won his first title of 2016 at the Italian Open in Rome, downing Djokovic in the final to lift the trophy without conceding a set.
He won his first title of 2016 at the Italian Open in Rome, downing Djokovic in the final to lift the trophy without conceding a set.
It was the perfect preparation for the French Open, with Murray seeing off big servers Ivo Karlović and John Isner in the early rounds at Roland Garros, before defeating Richard Gasquet and defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka to reach the final. It all led to yet another showdown against Djokovic, but the Serb was once again too strong.
It was the perfect preparation for the French Open, with Murray seeing off big servers Ivo Karlović and John Isner in the early rounds at Roland Garros, before defeating Richard Gasquet and defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka to reach the final. It all led to yet another showdown against Djokovic, but the Serb was once again too strong.
Suddenly the grass court season was upon us, with Murray announcing he would resume working with former coach Ivan Lendl. At London's Queen's Club in June, the Scot came from a set and a break down to defeat Raonic and win a tournament-best fifth title.
Suddenly the grass court season was upon us, with Murray announcing he would resume working with former coach Ivan Lendl. At London's Queen's Club in June, the Scot came from a set and a break down to defeat Raonic and win a tournament-best fifth title.
And it wouldn't be long until a second Wimbledon crown was his, with Murray capitalizing on the early exits of Djokovic and seven-time champion Roger Federer to beat Raonic in the final.
And it wouldn't be long until a second Wimbledon crown was his, with Murray capitalizing on the early exits of Djokovic and seven-time champion Roger Federer to beat Raonic in the final.
The tears flowed freely as Murray basked in the adulation of his home crowd, citing Wimbledon as "the most important tournament for me every year."
The tears flowed freely as Murray basked in the adulation of his home crowd, citing Wimbledon as "the most important tournament for me every year."
Murray now needed to retain his Olympic tennis singles title, and defeated the likes of Fabio Fognini, Steve Johnson and Kei Nishikori to reach a sixth consecutive final that year. He made no mistake in the gold medal match, beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in a pulsating four-set affair.
Murray now needed to retain his Olympic tennis singles title, and defeated the likes of Fabio Fognini, Steve Johnson and Kei Nishikori to reach a sixth consecutive final that year. He made no mistake in the gold medal match, beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in a pulsating four-set affair.
But the winning streak couldn't go on forever, with Murray beaten in the final of the Cincinnati Masters by Cilic -- the first man other Djokovic to defeat him in a Tour final since Federer in 2012. Murray was also sent packing early in the US Open, with Nishikori winning their quarterfinal in five sets.
But the winning streak couldn't go on forever, with Murray beaten in the final of the Cincinnati Masters by Cilic -- the first man other Djokovic to defeat him in a Tour final since Federer in 2012. Murray was also sent packing early in the US Open, with Nishikori winning their quarterfinal in five sets.
He quickly arrested the slump, finding his form as Djokovic began to struggle. In October, Murray won the China Open for the first time and followed it with a win at the Shanghai Masters.
He quickly arrested the slump, finding his form as Djokovic began to struggle. In October, Murray won the China Open for the first time and followed it with a win at the Shanghai Masters.
And he continued his win streak in Austria, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final to move within a thousand points of Djokovic in the ATP race rankings.
And he continued his win streak in Austria, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final to move within a thousand points of Djokovic in the ATP race rankings.
When Djokovic crashed out of the Paris Masters 1000 in the quarterfinal, Murray had a chance to become world No. 1 if he reached the final. He went one better, beating John Isner for his 19th consecutive match win.
When Djokovic crashed out of the Paris Masters 1000 in the quarterfinal, Murray had a chance to become world No. 1 if he reached the final. He went one better, beating John Isner for his 19th consecutive match win.
What better way to end the year than yet another tournament win? Murray beat all four players directly below him in the rankings to win the ATP World Tour Finals in London, ending the year on a 24-match unbeaten streak.
What better way to end the year than yet another tournament win? Murray beat all four players directly below him in the rankings to win the ATP World Tour Finals in London, ending the year on a 24-match unbeaten streak.
He ended the year as the undisputed world No. 1.
He ended the year as the undisputed world No. 1.
He's not the first to feel the heat.
Before cementing himself as the undisputed king of clay, an 18-year-old Rafa Nadal was critical of the etiquette on Philippe Chatrier Court, telling reporters "the crowd really didn't behave as maybe they should when watching a tennis match."
He may have been up against a home favorite in Sébastien Grosjean, but even French players have noted the weight of expectation.
"They're very demanding if you're not winning," said Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, suggesting "if you lose ... you're going to pay for it."
'Extremely demanding'

Murray has labored on the clay in years gone by, admitting he "never felt comfortable moving on it."
From turning pro to 2014, he went 63-37 on the surface, holding a win percentage of just 63%, despite nurturing his talent on the red dirt of Barcelona's Sanchez-Casal Academy as a junior.
"I think it's physically extremely demanding," said Murray. "A lot of the grand slams are but I just think the nature of the surface makes it different.
"Mentally it becomes difficult too if you're very tired and you play long points, long rallies. There's a lot of ups and downs in the matches because of the clay."
Andy Murray visits boyhood tennis school
Andy Murray visits boyhood tennis school

    Andy Murray visits boyhood tennis school

Just over two years ago, Murray had never won an ATP clay-court event.
He promptly won two in a week -- capturing both Munich's BMW Open and the Mutua Madrid Open.
They were titles that gave him confidence on the surface, comprising victories against Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori and Nadal.
"I've definitely improved on the clay over the years," said Murray. "It's not my best surface but I've spent a lot of time working on my game and my movement."
"I would feel like it had an effect on the rest of my tennis, so I've tried to work a lot on that."
Murray is steadfast in his belief that he has "played some of the best clay court tennis of all the players" in this period.
And, aided by three-time French Open champion Ivan Lendl, Murray's results at the year's second grand slam have steadily improved, capped by a first final in 2016.
An imperious Novak Djokovic may have surged to overcome him last June, but Murray was valiant in defeat, capturing the hearts of the French faithful.
The three-time major winner will hope he can please the spectators and go one further in the coming weeks.