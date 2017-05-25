Breaking News

Dustin Johnson: 'I was just fed up with being good'

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 5:11 AM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, moved to the top of golf&#39;s world rankings in February this year. The American is the 20th man to occupy the No. 1 position since the rankings were introduced in 1986. Here&#39;s a look back at the previous 19.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, moved to the top of golf's world rankings in February this year. The American is the 20th man to occupy the No. 1 position since the rankings were introduced in 1986. Here's a look back at the previous 19.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
One major win (PGA Championship 2015).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Jason Day, Australia: 51 weeks at No. 1 One major win (PGA Championship 2015).
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Two major wins (Masters 2015; US Open 2015).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Jordan Spieth, US: 26 weeksTwo major wins (Masters 2015; US Open 2015).
Hide Caption
3 of 20
One major win (Masters 2013).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Adam Scott, Australia: 11 weeksOne major win (Masters 2013).
Hide Caption
4 of 20
Four major wins (US Open 2011; British Open 2014; PGA Championship 2012, 2014).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland: 95 weeksFour major wins (US Open 2011; British Open 2014; PGA Championship 2012, 2014).
Hide Caption
5 of 20
No major wins.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Luke Donald, England: 56 weeksNo major wins.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Two major wins (US Open 2014; PGA Championship 2010).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Martin Kaymer, Germany: 8 weeksTwo major wins (US Open 2014; PGA Championship 2010).
Hide Caption
7 of 20
No major wins.
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Lee Westwood, England: 22 weeksNo major wins.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
14 major wins (Masters 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005; US Open 2000, 2002, 2008; British Open 2000, 2005, 2006; PGA Championship 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Tiger Woods, US: 683 weeks14 major wins (Masters 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005; US Open 2000, 2002, 2008; British Open 2000, 2005, 2006; PGA Championship 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Three major wins (Masters 2000; PGA Championship 1998, 2004).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Vijay Singh, Fiji: 32 weeksThree major wins (Masters 2000; PGA Championship 1998, 2004).
Hide Caption
10 of 20
One major win (British Open 2001).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
David Duval, US: 15 weeksOne major win (British Open 2001).
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Four major wins (US Open 1994, 1997; British Open 2002, 2012).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Ernie Els, South Africa: 9 weeksFour major wins (US Open 1994, 1997; British Open 2002, 2012).
Hide Caption
12 of 20
One major win (British Open 1996).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Tom Lehman, US: 1 weekOne major win (British Open 1996).
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Three major wins (British Open 1994; PGA Championship 1992, 1994).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Nick Price, Zimbabwe: 44 weeksThree major wins (British Open 1994; PGA Championship 1992, 1994).
Hide Caption
14 of 20
One major win (Masters 1992).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Fred Couples, US: 16 weeksOne major win (Masters 1992).
Hide Caption
15 of 20
One major win (Masters 1991).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Ian Woosnam, Wales: 50 weeksOne major win (Masters 1991).
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Six major wins (Masters 1989, 1990 and 1996, The Open 1987, 1990 and 1992).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Nick Faldo, England: 97 weeksSix major wins (Masters 1989, 1990 and 1996, The Open 1987, 1990 and 1992).
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Two major wins (The Open 1986 and 1993).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Greg Norman, Australia: 331 weeksTwo major wins (The Open 1986 and 1993).
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Five major wins (Masters 1980 and 1983, The Open 1979, 1984 and 1988).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Seve Ballesteros, Spain: 61 weeksFive major wins (Masters 1980 and 1983, The Open 1979, 1984 and 1988).
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Two major wins (Masters 1985, 1993).
Photos: Golf's world No. 1s
Bernhard Langer, Germany: 3 weeksTwo major wins (Masters 1985, 1993).
Hide Caption
20 of 20
dustin johnson us openno. 1 golfers 2no. 1 golfers 3no. 1 golfers 4no. 1 golfers 5no. 1 golfers 6no. 1 golfers 7no. 1 golfers 8no. 1 golfers 9no. 1 golfers 10no. 1 golfers 11no. 1 golfers 12no. 1 golfers 13no. 1 golfers 14no. 1 golfers 15no. 1 golfers 16no. 1 golfers 17no. 1 golfers 18no. 1 golfers 20no. 1 golfers 19

Story highlights

  • Dustin Johnson opens up to CNN's Living Golf
  • The American world No. 1 is favorite for US Open

(CNN)He had pocketed millions of dollars in prize money and collected a haul of trophies, but Dustin Johnson was "fed up with being good."

Not to the point where he wanted to give up the game, but frustrated by only being "good." He wanted to be great.
The tall, athletic American was one of the biggest hitters golf had ever seen with a talent to match.
But he was golf's nearly man.
He had let slip a succession of chances to win majors, both through misfortune and misadventure.
Read More
But after controversy, a personal crisis and fatherhood, something changed within Johnson.
His breakthrough major title at the 2016 US Open paved the way for a streak which has yielded five more wins, including three this season, and catapulted him to world No. 1.
READ: Billy Horschel opens up wife's alcoholism
"I can have someone tell me to do stuff all the time every day and if I don't want to do it, I ain't gonna do it," the 32-year-old told CNN's Living Golf.
"It's got to come from me. Obviously people give me advice and what I should do, but I'm only going to do what I think I want to do. So, it was just time.
"I was just fed up with, you know, being good. I thought I could be a lot better."
Dustin Johnson became world No.1 in February 2017.
Dustin Johnson became world No.1 in February 2017.

'Personal problems'

Johnson's big misses included squandering a three-shot lead going into the final round of the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach.
And the time he earned a two-shot penalty for grounding his club in a poorly defined bunker on the final hole of the 2010 US PGA at Whistling Straits, falling out of a playoff.
He also three-putted on the final green to lose by one to Jordan Spieth in the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay.
Each time he met adversity with equanimity, seemingly able to accept his fate and move on quickly.
But despite Johnson's prodigious talent, there were off-course issues.
READ: South Korean Kim to swap clubhouse for barracks
In July 2014 it was announced he was taking a "leave of absence" from the PGA Tour to confront "personal problems."
Reports suggested he had failed three drugs tests, including two for cocaine. The PGA Tour does not disclose punishments metered out to players, but in a later interview with Sports Illustrated Johnson denied drugs were the the issue, although he admitted drinking too much vodka.
Johnson celebrates with wife Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum after winning the Genesis Open.
Johnson celebrates with wife Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum after winning the Genesis Open.
At the same time his fiancee Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, was pregnant with the couple's first child. Son Tatum was born shortly before Johnson returned to the Tour in February 2015.
With the responsibility of fatherhood, the guidance of the Gretzky family, and the help of his coach Butch Harmon and other members of his tightened team, Johnson knuckled down.
He worked hard on his wedge play, rededicated himself to the gym, and made a fast start on his return, with a ninth PGA Tour victory the following month before finishing tied fourth at the Masters that April.
And the near miss at Chambers Bay was met with typical level-headedness.
READ: McIlroy signs reported $100 million equipment deal
"I hit the shots I needed to hit under pressure so I knew I had what it takes," he told CNN.
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, in Augusta, Georgia.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, in Augusta, Georgia.
Hide Caption
1 of 38
Garcia embraces fiancee Angela Akins after winning his first major title in a playoff with England&#39;s Justin Rose for the Masters.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Garcia embraces fiancee Angela Akins after winning his first major title in a playoff with England's Justin Rose for the Masters.
Hide Caption
2 of 38
Olympic champion Rose won the 2013 US Open and was bidding to become the first European to win the Masters and US Open in his career.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Olympic champion Rose won the 2013 US Open and was bidding to become the first European to win the Masters and US Open in his career.
Hide Caption
3 of 38
Close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing together in the penultimate group Sunday, with Spieth chasing a second green jacket and Fowler a first major title.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing together in the penultimate group Sunday, with Spieth chasing a second green jacket and Fowler a first major title.
Hide Caption
4 of 38
Spieth was second on his debut in 2014, won the following year and was second last year after an infamous collapse on the back nine Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Spieth was second on his debut in 2014, won the following year and was second last year after an infamous collapse on the back nine Sunday.
Hide Caption
5 of 38
The 37-year-old Garcia was chasing his first major title in 74 attempts.
Photos: The Masters 2017
The 37-year-old Garcia was chasing his first major title in 74 attempts.
Hide Caption
6 of 38
Rory McIlroy posted a fourth consecutive top 10 at the Masters but needs a win to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Rory McIlroy posted a fourth consecutive top 10 at the Masters but needs a win to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
Hide Caption
7 of 38
Olympic champion Justin Rose of England fires a third-round 67 to reach six under and take a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia into the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Olympic champion Justin Rose of England fires a third-round 67 to reach six under and take a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia into the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
Hide Caption
8 of 38
Spain&#39;s Garcia is chasing a first major title at the 74th attempt. Could a big one finally come his way Sunday at Augusta?
Photos: The Masters 2017
Spain's Garcia is chasing a first major title at the 74th attempt. Could a big one finally come his way Sunday at Augusta?
Hide Caption
9 of 38
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, has finished no worse than second on three visits to Augusta and hit back from a quadruple-bogey nine Thursday to be within two of the lead.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, has finished no worse than second on three visits to Augusta and hit back from a quadruple-bogey nine Thursday to be within two of the lead.
Hide Caption
10 of 38
Phil Mickelson was hoping to mount a challenge for a fourth Masters green jacket but struggled to catch fire Saturday and faces an eight-shot deficit to the leaders.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Phil Mickelson was hoping to mount a challenge for a fourth Masters green jacket but struggled to catch fire Saturday and faces an eight-shot deficit to the leaders.
Hide Caption
11 of 38
Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to complete the career grand slam of all four majors but says he needs &quot;the round of my life&quot; if he is to have a chance Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to complete the career grand slam of all four majors but says he needs "the round of my life" if he is to have a chance Sunday.
Hide Caption
12 of 38
Fred Couples won the Masters 25 years ago, and the 57-year-old is in contention again, although Saturday&#39;s third round didn&#39;t quite go in the right direction.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Fred Couples won the Masters 25 years ago, and the 57-year-old is in contention again, although Saturday's third round didn't quite go in the right direction.
Hide Caption
13 of 38
Young American Rickie Fowler is chasing a first major title and sits one stroke off the lead heading into the climax Sunday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Young American Rickie Fowler is chasing a first major title and sits one stroke off the lead heading into the climax Sunday.
Hide Caption
14 of 38
Charley Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Charley Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.
Hide Caption
15 of 38
Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.
Hide Caption
16 of 38
Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.
Hide Caption
17 of 38
From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.
Photos: The Masters 2017
From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.
Hide Caption
18 of 38
Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae&#39;s Creek while playing the 13th hole.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae's Creek while playing the 13th hole.
Hide Caption
19 of 38
Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.
Hide Caption
20 of 38
Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.
Hide Caption
21 of 38
William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.
Hide Caption
22 of 38
Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.
Hide Caption
23 of 38
Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.
Hide Caption
24 of 38
Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
Hide Caption
25 of 38
Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer&#39;s jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer&#39;s wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/25/us/arnold-palmer-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in September&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 87.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer's jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer's wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87.
Hide Caption
26 of 38
Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.
Hide Caption
27 of 38
Dustin Johnson, the world&#39;s No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/05/golf/dustin-johnson-injures-back-ahead-of-masters/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hurt his back Wednesday&lt;/a&gt; after falling down a staircase.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson hurt his back Wednesday after falling down a staircase.
Hide Caption
28 of 38
Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.
Hide Caption
29 of 38
Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.
Hide Caption
30 of 38
McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.
Photos: The Masters 2017
McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.
Hide Caption
31 of 38
Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.
Hide Caption
32 of 38
The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.
Hide Caption
33 of 38
A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.
Photos: The Masters 2017
A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.
Hide Caption
34 of 38
Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.
Hide Caption
35 of 38
A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.
Photos: The Masters 2017
A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.
Hide Caption
36 of 38
Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
Hide Caption
37 of 38
Jamie Lane, caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick, lines up a putt.
Photos: The Masters 2017
Jamie Lane, caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick, lines up a putt.
Hide Caption
38 of 38
Sergio Garcia green jacketSergio Garcia wins 040902 Masters 2017 040903 Masters 2017 040904 Masters 2017 040901 Masters 2017 040905 Masters 2017 040901 Masters 2017 040803 Masters 2017 040802 Masters 2017 040805 Masters 2017 040806 Masters 2017 040807 Masters 2017 040801 Rickie Fowler 2017 Masters 040701 Masters golf 040701 Sergio Garcia 2017 Master 040701 Thomas Pieters 2017 Masters 040715 Masters golf 040712 Masters golf 040713 Masters golf 040709 Masters golf 040706 Masters golf 040704 Masters golf 040703 Masters golf 040715 Masters golf 040601 Masters golf 0406 16 Masters golf 0406 RESTRICTEDMasters Dustin Johnson withdraw Augusta back injury02 Masters golf 040603 Masters golf 040617 Masters golf 040618 Masters golf 040619 Masters golf 040613 Masters golf 040610 Masters golf 040612 Masters golf 040611 Masters golf 040614 Masters golf 0406
But even Johnson's maiden major was not without controversy.
At Oakmont 12 months ago, Johnson was judged to have caused his ball to move by a fraction of an inch on the fifth green in the final round.
A rules official absolved him of blame, but seven holes later he was informed there may be a penalty coming after all. He played the remaining holes unsure of his score, but kept his head to win by four.
The penalty was assessed after the round, cutting the margin to three, but fortunately for Johnson -- and golf's reputation -- he was home and dry.
"Obviously, it was a huge relief and a big accomplishment for me personally, but especially with what had happened the year before," he told CNN.
"It was a huge win for my confidence and since then I've stepped my game up to a whole different level. That was the springboard, it kind of affirmated [sic] that the things I was doing were working."
Johnson was favorite to double his major tally going into this year's Masters with three straight wins to his name.
Two of those came in prestigious World Golf Championship events, taking his total to five -- only Tiger Woods has won more.
But on the eve of the Masters in April, Johnson injured his back slipping down some stairs in his rental home in Augusta. Despite intensive physio he was forced to pull out of the tournament before his first round.
Johnson, in trademark fashion, shrugged off the disappointment.
Of his ability to stay on an even keel he told CNN: "I've been through every tough situation you could possibly imagine to come up on a golf course so as far as handling situations, I've done it all. I'm pretty good at handling situations."
Dustin Johnson wins 2016 U.S. Open
dustin johnson us open winner snell intv_00002602

    JUST WATCHED

    Dustin Johnson wins 2016 U.S. Open

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dustin Johnson wins 2016 U.S. Open 02:26

Who is the real Dustin Johnson?

However, despite the laid back demeanor Johnson insists he is "very, very competitive" with "huge drive."
"Unless you know me there's definitely a lot more than meets the eye," he adds.
Johnson will line up again as favorite for this year's US Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin from June 15-18.
"To me every tournament is big and I want to win them all," he said.
"I enjoy being there on Sundays in the hunt, trying to win golf tournaments. That's why I work so hard in the gym, why I work so hard on my game.
Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and videos
"Having Paulina and Tatum there is a huge bonus and that's why I like to do this."