Watch President Trump push a prime minister aside

Washington (CNN) While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance's headquarters Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.

Trump is at the brand-new NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with world leaders. It's his first NATO summit alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.

Here's the whole encounter with Markovic:

Trump's visit was highly anticipated after he repeatedly criticized the NATO military alliance as a candidate.