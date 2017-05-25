Breaking News

Watch President Trump push a prime minister aside

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

  • He's already had another awkward encounter while there with France's President
  • He's there for the NATO summit

Washington (CNN)While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance's headquarters Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.

Trump is at the brand-new NATO headquarters in Brussels for a summit with world leaders. It's his first NATO summit alongside the 27 other members of the military alliance.
He's already had a couple of awkward encounters since arriving -- including a forceful handshake with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron.
Here's the whole encounter with Markovic:
Trump's visit was highly anticipated after he repeatedly criticized the NATO military alliance as a candidate.
CNN's Noah Gray contributed to this report.