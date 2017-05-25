Trump scolds NATO allies over defense spending

Brussels (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday chided NATO member countries directly for not meeting their financial commitments to the alliance and declined to reiterate US commitment to the alliance's mutual defense pledge.

"Members of the alliance must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations," Trump told the heads of state, who stood silently -- some shifting uncomfortably -- behind him.

"Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States," he said.

Trump's remarks -- paired with his conspicuous decision not to reiterate US commitment to NATO's mutual defense provision, Article 5 -- are likely to unsettle allies who had hoped to hear Trump assuage their concerns about his commitment to the historic alliance.

Moreover, the President's scolding was cast against a striking backdrop: the freshly unveiled 9/11 memorial, which marks the only time the NATO alliance has invoked Article 5. That decision triggered NATO's participation in the war in Afghanistan.

Trump first cast doubt on the provision during his presidential campaign, shocking members of the alliance when he suggested the US might only defend members of the alliance who "fulfill their obligations to us."

Trump only addressed the Article 5 commitment in passing at the top of his remarks, noting that "our NATO allies responded swiftly and decisively, invoking for the first time in its history the Article 5 collective defense commitments."

He did not promise the US would do the same should a NATO ally come under attack.

Instead, Trump badgered heads of state of the alliance that an increased financial commitment was needed.

Under the NATO treaty, members of the alliance must commit 2% of their GDP to defense spending, a benchmark that only five of the alliance's 28 members currently meet.

"Two percent is the bare minimum for confronting today's very real and very vicious threats," Trump said. "If NATO countries made their full and complete contributions, then NATO would be even stronger than it is today, especially from the threat of terrorism."