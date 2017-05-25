Obama photographer keeps trolling Trump

Washington (CNN) Former White House photographer Pete Souza has mastered the "show, not tell" technique in outlining the stark contrasts between former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

Since Trump took office, Souza has routinely posted images from his time documenting Obama's White House on his personal Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers.

And the photos Souza shares seem to be anything but random.

Through his photos and their accompanying captions, Souza has taken a number of thinly veiled shots at the Trump administration.

Here are some of his more notable posts where he appears to be trolling Trump:

Obamacare

Souza has been vocal about the Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and has posted a series of photos documenting the Obama administration's key piece of legislation's path through Congress.

Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its most recent score for the House GOP's health care bill -- a bill that many Senate Republicans still do not like.

Souza posted an image from the day that Obamacare passed in 2010, showing Obama on the phone "lobbying a Congressman for his vote" on Obamacare.

"Scandal! Feet on desk! (Reality: lobbying a Congressman for his vote on the Affordable Care Act, which Congress passed later that day in March 2010)," the entirety of the post reads.

Scandal! Feet on desk! (Reality: lobbying a Congressman for his vote on the Affordable Care Act, which Congress passed later that day in March 2010)

The President and the Pope

Souza also posted a tribute to Obama and Pope Francis on Wednesday -- the same day Trump met with the Pope in Vatican City. His post reads: "Mutual admiration, 2016." paired with an image of the former President and the Pope shaking hands.

Mutual admiration, 2016.

A photo from Trump's meeting showed a grinning President next to a straight-faced Pope, however other photos from the visit showed the two in good spirits.

"Holding hands"

Another moment from Trump's first trip abroad that had the Internet abuzz was when first lady Melania Trump appeared to dodge Trump's hand as he reached out to hold hers.

Souza did not hold back.

"Holding hands," the caption simply reads.

Holding hands.

Former FBI director James Comey

Souza weighed in on the various reports surrounding Trump and former FBI Director James Comey through his Instagram.

Shortly after news broke that Trump had fired Comey, Souza posted an image featuring Comey, among others, in the Oval Office captioned "Every person in this photograph is a patriot."

Every person in this photograph is a patriot.

Souza also quipped about reports that Comey attempted to blend in with White House curtains in an effort to not be singled out by Trump.

"Trying to envision someone six inches taller than President Obama hiding behind the Blue Room curtains," Souza writes.

Trying to envision someone six inches taller than President Obama hiding behind the Blue Room curtains.

National Security

Trump received backlash after reportedly reviewing sensitive information regarding a North Korean missile launch at his Mar-a-lago resort with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and fellow dinner guests present.

Just two days later, Souza posted an image of Obama "on the road" in a private location designated for secure discussions.

When we were on the road, national security discussions and head of state phone calls were conducted in a private, secure location set up onsite. Everyone had to leave their Blackberry outside the area. In this photo, which was taken in March 2011 and subsequently released, the President holds a discussion in El Salvador following a conference call with his full national security team.

"When we were on the road, national security discussions and head of state phone calls were conducted in a private, secure location set up onsite," Souza writes. "Everyone had to leave their Blackberry outside the area. In this photo, which was taken in March 2011 and subsequently released, the President holds a discussion in El Salvador following a conference call with his full national security team."

SCOTUS

The day Trump was set to announce his Supreme Court nominee, Souza shared an image of Obama standing with former Vice President Joe Biden and his own Supreme Court justice nominee, Merrick Garland -- who was never voted on in Congress.

"Merrick Garland. Just saying," Souza captioned the photo.