Obama: 'As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken' by Manchester attack

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama delivered a poignant message to the people of Manchester today following Monday night's deadly terrorist bombing.

"As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester," Obama said in a video posted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson.

Standing alongside Merkel and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Berlin, Obama offered his condolences to those affected by the suicide bombing, which targeted a pop concert attended mostly by teenage girls.

"To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered," Obama said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. There are families all around the world who are grieving with you," he added, appearing visibly moved.

Obama said that the city had shown its character in the "kindness and ways in which you are assisting each other" in the wake of the attack, which left at least 22 dead.

"Just know that the entire world is in solidarity with you right now," he said.

Obama's comments followed a tweeted response Tuesday, in which he said "Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK."

Our hearts go out to those killed and wounded in Manchester. Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 23, 2017

President Donald Trump condemned the perpetrators of the attack, calling them "evil losers."