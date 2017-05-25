Facing fuming British prime minister, Trump vows to plug leaks

Brussels (CNN) President Donald Trump arrived at NATO headquarters here Thursday under a cloud of suspicion about the security of foreign intelligence shared with the United States, a controversy he tried to head off by vowing to end leaks of secret information.

Trump was due to face an incensed British Prime Minister Theresa May, who plans to confront him over intelligence leaks about the Manchester suicide attack.

"The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling," the statement said. "These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security. I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," the President wrote in his statement.

Trump was facing May for the first time since Monday's suicide attack in Manchester during a meeting here of European and North American leaders. In the days since the attack, secret information about the investigation has appeared in US media after leaks from American officials.

"On the issue of the intelligence sharing with the United States of America, we have a special relationship with the USA. It is our deepest defense and security partnership," May told reporters as she arrived at the NATO summit in Brussels.

"Of course that partnership is built on trust and part of that trust is knowing that intelligence can be shared confidently, and I will be making clear to President Trump today that intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure," May added.

Trump ignored shouted questions about whether Britain could trust the US with its intelligence as he was greeting French President Emmanuel Macron outside the US Chief of Mission's residence ahead of talks.

Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders met at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. Trump was meeting with several world leaders Thursday as he attended his first NATO summit. Hide Caption 1 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump, third from right, attends a meeting with leaders at the European Council in Brussels on May 25. Hide Caption 2 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, walks with Trump in Brussels on May 25. Hide Caption 3 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks with King Philippe of Belgium as Queen Mathilde and first lady Melania Trump chat during a reception at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Wednesday, May 24. Hide Caption 4 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump stands with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel while the national anthem is played during Trump's arrival in Belgium on May 24. Hide Caption 5 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Protesters in Brussels demonstrate with effigies of Trump and Michel on May 24. Hide Caption 6 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on May 24. Hide Caption 7 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Pope Francis stands with Trump and his family during a private audience at the Vatican on May 24. Joining the President, from left, are Trump's son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner; Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump; and first lady Melania Trump. Hide Caption 8 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump and the Pope exchange gifts. Trump presented the Pope with a first-edition set of Martin Luther King's writings. The Pope gave Trump an olive-tree medal that the Pope said symbolizes peace. Hide Caption 9 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump and his wife look at the ceilings of the Sistine Chapel. Hide Caption 10 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks to reporters in Rome during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, right, on May 24. Hide Caption 11 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24. Hide Caption 12 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican on May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf. Ivanka Trump wore a similar outfit with a larger veil. Hide Caption 13 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday, May 23. Trump gave a speech there, reaffirming his country's commitment to Israel while also holding up Judaism's historical ties to the United States. Hide Caption 14 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23. Hide Caption 15 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife lay a wreath at Yad Vashem. Hide Caption 16 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides "are ready to reach for peace." Hide Caption 17 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank. Hide Caption 18 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. Hide Caption 19 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22. Hide Caption 20 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour. Hide Caption 21 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall. Hide Caption 22 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall. Hide Caption 23 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump. Hide Caption 24 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Hide Caption 25 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 26 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Hide Caption 27 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left. Hide Caption 28 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil." Hide Caption 29 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization." Hide Caption 30 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit. Hide Caption 31 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East. Hide Caption 32 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 33 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Hide Caption 34 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 35 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21. Hide Caption 36 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes. Hide Caption 37 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20. Hide Caption 38 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20. Hide Caption 39 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Hide Caption 40 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 41 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Hide Caption 42 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20. Hide Caption 43 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony. Hide Caption 44 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20. Hide Caption 45 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 46 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Hide Caption 47 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony. Hide Caption 48 of 49 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh. Hide Caption 49 of 49

Inside, Trump ignored the questions again, mouthing "thank you" before dismissing reporters from the room.

But shortly after he arrived at NATO, Trump released a written statement decrying intelligence leaks.

"The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling. These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," the statement said. "I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," the President wrote in his statement.

It's put a shadow over the fourth stop of Trump's first foreign trip, which has also brought him to Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem and Rome. Back home, new questions were also surfacing about alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia , a storyline Trump had hoped to escape during his international foray.

The confrontation over leaks has led to a suspension of intelligence sharing between the Greater Manchester Police and US officials, according to Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

"The decision that's been taken is -- not to suspend any sharing of information -- it's just information related to this particular investigation because we, quite frankly, can't afford to risk it anymore, it has been compromised by the leaks and we can't afford anymore, so we've taken a temporary decision to say, 'let's clear it out and draw a line, let's not have a row that lingers on.' Nobody wants that, but equally we have to make our opinions clear so we can get this relationship back to where we all want it to be," Burnham told CNN.

The intelligence dust-up threatened to dampen Trump's formal introduction to leaders here at NATO, the first heads-of-state gathering that Trump has attended since taking office. While here, he's set to participate in a ceremony honoring NATO's mutual defense pact and meet for talks over dinner.

Trump has met most of the leaders during visits to the White House, but his appearance in Brussels offers the first opportunity for him to hold broader discussions with his counterparts.

For months, Trump has been railing against leaks from inside the US government. It could be a moment for Trump to make a similar case on the world stage.

Administration officials were weighing how Trump would respond when he arrives at the NATO summit Thursday afternoon. The White House had no immediate comment.

The United States and Britain are both participants in the "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing pact between English-speaking nations. The leader of another member, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, declined to answer directly Thursday whether he was reconsidering his country's intelligence agreement with the United States.

JUST WATCHED Explaining NATO funding challenges Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Explaining NATO funding challenges 02:03

"The track record has shown collaboration and cooperation between allies," Trudeau said ahead of the NATO talks. "We will continue to collaborate and work together to ensure we do everything we can to keep citizens and communities safe."

Trump himself wasn't planning to speak with reporters at NATO, unlike several of his counterparts, including Trudeau, May, Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Fighting extremism has been a central theme of Trump's first trip abroad. The Manchester terror attack has added urgency to the President's argument.

"When you see something like what happened a few days ago, you realize how important it is to win this fight," Trump said Wednesday night at the Royal Palace here. "We will win this fight. It's a horrible situation, what took place is horrible. Unthinkable. But we will win."

Trump's administration has faced questions at multiple points this month about the sanctity of intelligence shared by foreign governments.

In a meeting with Russian officials on May 10, Trump revealed highly classified details about a plane bombing plot. The information was gleaned from the Israeli intelligence services, and was said to be so detailed that its origin would be obvious.