Bozeman, Montana (CNN) Republican candidate Greg Gianforte was considered the favorite heading into Montana's special election Thursday night to replace Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but that was before the Republican allegedly "body slammed" a reporter during his final campaign event in Bozeman Wednesday.

In 24 hours, the race for Montana's lone congressional seat has turned upside down. Just as questions continue to arise over why Gianforte wasn't brought into the Sheriff's office for questioning and what will happen to the Republican now that he must appear in court by June 7, it's time to count the votes in Montana.