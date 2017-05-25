Jeff Sessions just added even more smoke to the Trump-Russia story

Sessions attributed the oversight to advice he received from an FBI employee who helped him fill out the form. The FBI employee told Sessions he didn't need to note every interaction -- especially passing ones -- with foreign officials. So, Sessions didn't.

This is not an uncommon occurrence. Phil Mudd, who spent time at the CIA and the FBI and now works as a counter-terrorism analyst for CNN, acknowledged Thursday morning on "New Day" that he, too, didn't list every foreign official he came into contact with on his security clearance forms -- comparing it to going 62 in an area where the speed limit is 55.

The problem here for Sessions -- and the Trump administration more broadly -- is that the meetings the Attorney General failed to disclose are with the Russian ambassador. Not the ambassador to France or England or literally any other place in the world.

And that means the omissions matter. Because they land amid a federal investigation now being run by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign. And two congressional investigations into the matter. And the firing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn due to his misleading comments about his own conversations with Kislyak. And the Russia ties of former Trump advisers Paul Manafort and Carter Page. And Sessions' own recusal from the federal investigation due to his meetings with Kislyak. And the reports that Trump asked then FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn and the Russians during a Feb. 14 meeting.

You get the idea. There's just a massive amount of smoke here. Is it possible that the smoke isn't being produced by a fire, as Trump insists? Sure. But the growing amount of smoke belies Trump's repeated insistence that the investigation is simply "fake news" or a "witch hunt."

The public disagrees with Trump on this, too. In a new Fox News national poll , more than six in ten (61%) of people said they were concerned with reports of "Russian meddling in U.S. affairs," as opposed to just 38% who said they weren't concerned. Almost 7 in 10 (68%) approved of the appointment of a special counsel to look into Russia's meddling and possible collusion with elements of the Trump campaign. People were split on whether they thought evidence would be found proving the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russians; 43 percent said they expected that to happen while 45 percent said they didn't.

If Trump truly believes that this whole thing is a made-up story, then he should be unrelentingly supportive of the Mueller investigation. Because Mueller is the only person at this point who can clear away all the smoke and show that there is no fire. (Not even Trump can do that at this point -- even if he wanted to. The story has gotten totally beyond his control.)