(CNN)The Republican senator who made headlines for insisting the GOP health care bill pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test" said the health care replacement plan does nothing to address President Donald Trump's past pledges for comprehensive care.
"We have to, if you will, fulfill President Trump's campaign promise," Sen. Bill Cassidy told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day." "And his campaign promise was to cover all continuing care for those with pre-existing conditions and eliminating mandates and lowering premiums and by that analysis, the latest plan doesn't address that."
The House Republican health care bill would leave 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.
Cassidy, who is also a physician, previously cited late night host Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue about health care to use as a measuring stick on a GOP bill. Cassidy asked earlier this month if Kimmel's son, who was born with congenital heart disease, would receive adequate treatment under the new law.
The Louisiana Republican was asked Thursday if the Republican health care plan passed the "the test," a reference to the Kimmel moment.
"If you are older and sicker, not really," he said. "If you are younger and healthier, yes, it does. That is important. Young folks need affordable coverage. It is a mixed bag."
Cuomo asked Cassidy about Greg Gianforte, the Montana GOP congressional candidate who was charged after he allegedly body-slammed a reporter Wednesday night. Cassidy said he didn't "know anything about the situation" and instead pivoted to talking about health care.
"Good policy is good politics," he said. "Americans have been voting for politicians who promised to repeal and replace Obamacare for eight years. They clearly don't like Obamacare. If we in the Senate come up with repeals and replaces (for Obamacare) that fulfill candidate Trump's pledges, that is good politics and we don't have to worry about misdemeanor charges."