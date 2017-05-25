Story highlights Jason Chaffetz requested materials related to James Comey and Donald Trump

The Utah congressman set a new deadline of June 8

(CNN) The Department of Justice declined for now to provide documents to House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz related to former FBI Director James Comey's communications with President Donald Trump.

Citing the hiring of Special Counsel Robert Mueller , the FBI said Thursday the agency is "undertaking appropriate consultation to ensure all relevant interests implicated by your request are properly evaluated. We will update this response as soon as possible."

Chaffetz responded to FBI Thursday, saying his committee has a "Constitutionally-based prerogative to conduct investigations" and does not want to interfere with the Special Counsel's probe.

Instead, Chaffetz said, his committee work "will complement the work of the Special Counsel" and shed light on matters of "high public interest."

