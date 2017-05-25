Photos: America's amazing 'Century' fighter jets During the Vietnam War, at age 24, Richard Goddard flew more than 200 combat missions in F-100D Super Sabres -- the first of the Air Force's iconic "Century Series" jets. Now, nearly 50 years later, he says he owes a lot to the F-100. Despite being pushed beyond its limits, the aircraft served him well and brought him safely back home. Click through the gallery to see images of the F-100 and other USAF jets from the era. Hide Caption 1 of 20

F-100 Super Sabre – Made by North American Aviation and designed to reach maximum speeds exceeding 925 mph, the F-100 was the first USAF fighter that could fly faster than the speed of sound during level flight. This D model of the F-100 is shown dropping a Snake-Eye bomb on a suspected Viet Cong position in 1966.

F-100 Super Sabre – This prototype model called the YF-100 first flew on May 25, 1953, at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

F-100 Super Sabre – The USAF used the F-100 to experiment with a rocket-assisted takeoff technique called zero-length launch. A rocket pack was attached to the plane to allow it to take off without a runway. Shortly after takeoff, the rocket pack was jettisoned from the plane.

F-100 Super Sabre – F-100s were the first US supersonic jets capable of refueling each other. The technique was called buddy tanking. The F-100D model included the first supersonic jet autopilot, which freed pilots to use their hands for reading maps or arming weapons.

F-101 Voodoo – First flight: September 29, 1954. Maximum speed: 1,095 mph -- the first USAF jet designed to exceed 1,000 mph.

F-101 Voodoo – McDonnell Aircraft developed several models of the F-101 Voodoo for various uses, including low-altitude fighter-bomber, transition trainer, two-seat interceptor and photo reconnaissance.

RF-101 Voodoo – RF-101 Voodoos captured photos over Cuba during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. According to the National Museum of the US Air Force, the Voodoo was the "world's first supersonic photo-reconnaissance aircraft."

F-102 Delta Dagger – Made by Convair, the F-102 Delta Dagger started with this protoype YF-102 model. First flight: October 24, 1953. Maximum speed: 810 mph.

F-102 Delta Dagger – According to the National Museum of the US Air Force, the F-102 was the USAF's first operational aircraft using the triangular shaped so-called "delta wing."

F-102 Delta Dagger – The Delta Dagger was among the first USAF jets designed to use electronic equipment to find enemy aircraft and then automatically fly to an attack position. Next, the system would automatically target enemy planes and fire the F-102's missiles.

F-102 Delta Dagger – Former President George W. Bush flew an F-102 while serving in the Texas Air National Guard between 1968-1973.

XF-103 – The Century Series didn't include an F-103. But there was one on the drawing board. Republic Aviation drew this illustration of an XF-103, which -- if it had been greenlighted -- would have been a single-seat jet designed to fly three times the speed of sound, about 2,300 mph -- faster than any fighter jet in regular service today.

F-104 Starfighter – Created by Lockheed's legendary designer Kelly Johnson, this sleek fighter jet with the pointy nose, stubby wings and a T-tail proved challenging for some pilots to master. Called the "missile with the man in it" -- the F-104 was the first US jet fighter designed to fly twice the speed of sound. The prototype XF-104 is shown here.

F-104 Starfighter – First flight: March 4, 1954. Maximum speed: 1,525 mph. The Starfighter had one of the highest accident rates of any fighter plane in the entire Century Series.

F-104 Starfighter – Looking at the Starfighter from the front, it's obvious how thin and short the jet's wings were. Total wingspan: 21 feet, 9 inches. Each wing was about 7 and a half feet long. Wing thickness: about 4 inches at the fuselage and about 2 inches at the wingtips.

NF-104 – Legendary test pilot Chuck Yeager flew a modified Starfighter -- an NF-104 -- outfitted with a rocket engine to add thrust to its jet engine. Shortly after this photo was taken, Yeager pushed an NF-102 almost 21 miles high and lost control of the aircraft. Unable to regain control, he bailed out and parachuted to safety, becoming the first pilot to execute an emergency ejection in a full pressure suit.

F-105 Thunderchief – Unofficially nicknamed the "Thud," the Republic F-105 Thunderchief was originally designed to carry nuclear weapons.

F-105 Thunderchief – First flight: October 1955. Maximum speed: 1,390 mph. The F-105 could carry 12,000 pounds of conventional weapons -- a heavier bomb load than the much larger World War II-era B-17.