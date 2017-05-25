Trump couldn't cut Sean Spicer a break?

Story highlights
- Rob Crilly: Sean Spicer has loyally dished alternative facts and endured humiliation
- Leaving him out of the audience with Pope Francis could have been no accident
Rob Crilly is a British journalist living in New York. He was The Telegraph's Afghanistan and Pakistan correspondent and was previously the East Africa correspondent for The Times of London. The opinions in this article are those of the author.
(CNN)Here's what I see when I look at Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump's battered press secretary: A man who chews and swallows 35 pieces of gum every day, who routinely stands up before the assembled Washington media corps to offer himself up for a ritual flogging to deflect from the President's latest misstep, and who knows he will never again be able to walk down the street without a passer-by reminding him that his entire life's work as a Republican communications strategist has been rendered a cartoonish joke by a comedienne on a wobbly motorized podium.