Why Trump's prime minister shove pleased Putin

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Trump's body language and speech at the NATO summit troubled US allies and pleased Vladimir Putin

Instead of reassuring NATO allies of his unconditional commitment to the organization, he chided them, writes Ghitis

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's body language during his visit to Brussels on Thursday was about as subtle as a politician body slamming a reporter. For America's closest allies, in town for a major meeting of NATO, the actions and words of the new US President were visibly troubling. For Vladimir Putin, who surely paid close attention from Moscow, the day was filled with pleasing images and satisfying rhetoric.

The moment that best encapsulated Trump's day came after the speeches, when NATO leaders were taking a tour of the Alliance's brand new headquarters. Trump fell back into the pack, but worked his way forward, pushing aside the Prime Minister of Montenegro to put himself in front.

Frida Ghitis

I will not suggest that Trump deliberately chose Prime Minister Dusko Markovic as the leader to clear out of his way, but the incident could not have made for a better metaphor.

This was Markovic's and Montenegro's first NATO summit. The tiny Balkan country has just been accepted into the alliance, much to Moscow's chagrin.

How much chagrin?