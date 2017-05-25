Law doesn't do enough to protect reporters

Danny Cevallos ( @CevallosLaw ) is a CNN Legal Analyst and an attorney practicing in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction, and criminal defense in New York, Pennsylvania, and the US Virgin Islands. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Among the boatload of federal criminal laws that Congress has enacted, there's a growing category of laws that enhance punishment for crimes against certain groups of people based upon their status or employment . And given the news out of Montana, it seems like it may be time for Congress to add a new group -- members of the press.

So if we're going to protect policemen and members of Congress, why not members of the press who are assaulted by... candidates for Congress?

While not officially a government branch, journalists are recognized by the Constitution as being fundamental to American democracy. The First Amendment explicitly extends special protection to journalists: "Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom ... of the press..."

The framers' purpose in extending that protection was, as Justice Potter Stewart put it : "to create a fourth institution outside the Government as an additional check on the three official branches ...The relevant metaphor, I think, is the metaphor of the Fourth Estate."

Yet, assaults on members of the press are treated like any other assault, despite clear video evidence of them being assaulted and even killed live on-air.

The Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation prosecute hate crimes committed against people based on biases of actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. Why? Because bias crimes like these are considered so pervasive that the federal government has asserted jurisdiction over them.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

On the whole, bias crimes create a lot of problems for the criminal justice system. They force an already overworked prosecution to prove not just that an assailant punched a victim but, additionally, that the crime was motivated by hatred of a characteristic or committed because the victim was performing his or her official functions.