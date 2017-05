Montana is a perfect storm for the GOP

Gianforte's action may cost him personally: he's been charged with misdemeanor assault and he's lost some key endorsements -- though some predict he will win anyway in a state where Republicans have held the House seat for more than 20 years. Yet there's a bigger picture to consider -- this is also a perfect storm for the GOP. It highlights the expressions of violence that permeate a party that is dangerously dependent on the National Rifle Association, supports militia groups who elsewhere might be considered dangerous insurgents, and backs those who use violent speech -- such as several state GOP lawmakers who called for Democratic Party Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to be killed.