Montana is a perfect storm for the GOP

To be fair to Donald Trump, he was not present in Montana. Gianforte, a wealthy businessman, reportedly escalated his encounter with Jacobs to physical aggression all on his own. "I'm sick and tired of you guys," he can be heard shouting on a recording of the incident, as he allegedly body-slammed the reporter. Thank you, Mr. Gianforte, for demonstrating so clearly the workings of prejudice: one person stands in for the entire hated category.

Whatever happens to Gianforte's political career, however, his actions should be a wake-up call for the GOP: sooner or later, it will be time to clean house. And it's a message for all of us -- if we don't stand up to condemn the use of physical violence against the media, we all may become the targets of harm later on.