Montana is a perfect storm for the GOP

- Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Greg Gianforte's actions should be a wake-up call for the GOP
- Whatever happens to Gianforte's career, sooner or later it will be time to clean house
Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, a professor of history and Italian studies at New York University who writes about authoritarianism and propaganda. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.
(CNN)Montana's starting to look more like Moscow, after Republican House candidate Greg Gianforte's assault Wednesday on Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. As the Guardian reported and a Fox News reporter in the room confirmed, Gianforte allegedly grabbed Jacobs and slammed him to the ground. This incident comes on the heels of other instances of political reporters facing physical intimidation and arrest for doing their jobs -- which is the persistent questioning of public figures.