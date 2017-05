GOP health bill is a front for big tax breaks

They would come at the expense of programs that deliver health care to some of the country's most vulnerable populations. The CBO estimates that Medicaid alone would lose $880 billion, or 25% of its funding. Enrollees in the program -- which covers women, children, the elderly and disabled -- could face new, arbitrary caps on coverage . Far from empowering states, these structural changes to Medicaid would shift an impossible burden to governors, hospitals and others on the front lines in local communities. Inevitably, many of those most in need -- in places like my home city of South Bend, Indiana, and around the country -- would almost certainly be forced to go without care.