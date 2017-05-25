Secretary Carson, you should know better

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey . The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Dr. Ben Carson has officially become poor people's worst nightmare. He's one of the right's most effective messengers, reinforcing ugly stereotypes about the poor -- even when he doesn't mean to.

That's what happened when he went on SiriusXM Radio this week to do an interview with his longtime friend Armstrong Williams.

That elicited immediate and understandable outrage from critics wanting to remind Carson that not having enough to eat or a house to live in is not a state of mind -- it is a lived reality. The "right" mindset can't provide a poor kid with the clothes he needs to survive or the books he needs for school.

What's been dubbed "social capital" by sociologists -- the benefit of the doubt when you make a mistake and the networks connecting you to those from a higher economic status -- something the already wealthy take for granted, is also a major factor.

JUST WATCHED Kids ask HUD Secretary Ben Carson for help Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kids ask HUD Secretary Ben Carson for help 04:31

Long-term problems created by this country's history of systemic discrimination is another. Old housing laws that ghettoized minorities and barred them from educational and professional opportunities limited their ability to transcend their economic class -- and have lasting effects, even today.

There is also research that details what " toxic stress ," or being forced to grow up in a prolonged state of adversity, can do to a developing brain. It's not a poverty "mindset" that holds people back, but the actual reshaping of the mind itself.

The New Yorker summed up this research as follows: "But income had its own distinct effect: living in the lowest bracket left children with up to six percent less brain surface area than children from high-income families. At the lowest end of the spectrum, little increases in family earnings could mean larger differences in the brain. ... In other words, wealth can't necessarily buy a better brain, but deprivation can result in a weakened one. A person whose brain has been undermined in this way can suffer long-term behavioral and cognitive difficulties."

The best remedy for this kind of deprivation? Get kids out of toxic stress situations as early in life as possible and provide them with positive role models and outlets for their creative energy.

JUST WATCHED Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ben Carson refers to slaves as immigrants 01:51

It's disturbing that Carson, a man who knows poverty first-hand and is a pioneer in pediatric neurosurgery, spends so much time arguing in favor of the pull yourself up by your bootstraps philosophy and so little time helping the public understand how prolonged poverty can literally reshape the architecture of the brain.

As head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, maybe the country's most important inequality-fighting agency, Carson is perfectly positioned to popularize that research and convince more schools, government agencies and others to think through their policies with that reality in mind. Instead, he's chosen the easier path, one that has turned him into a conservative star even as it diminishes the standing he once had among the people he says he really wants to help.

"You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they'll be right back up there," he said . "And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they'll work their way right back down to the bottom."

Science and common sense tell us that the root cause of poverty is more complex than that. Donald Trump was born into extreme wealth and has had several bankruptcies . The right "mindset" didn't help him regain his lost funds. Tax loopholes favoring the wealthy and social capital -- including access to rich bankers who gave him second and third chances -- did.