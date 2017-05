The hat and shirt worn by Jaime Santana and boots worn by Justin Gauger when they were struck by lightning in Arizona, US.

Photos: The clothing of lightning survivors

Socks worn by Justin Gauger when he was struck by lightning. The singe marks line up with burn marks on the interior of the boots he wore that day.