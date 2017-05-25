Breaking News

Manchester United and Manchester City donate $1.3 million to emergency fund

Updated 8:10 AM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

Manchester United celebrate
Manchester United celebrate

    Manchester United win trophy on emotional night

Story highlights

  • City and United donate £1M

(CNN)English soccer giants Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate £1 million ($1.3 million) to the emergency fund set up following Monday's terror attack in the city.

It's now been confirmed that 22 people -- including children -- were killed in the bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert and a further 64 have been injured.
The hashtag #ACityUnited was created to show solidarity between Manchester's two rival teams, boosting the 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund' by £2 million in the past 24 hours. The fund is designed to help victims and families affected by the attack.
"We have all been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by the people of Manchester in the days since the attack," said Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
Who are the victims of the Manchester terror attack?
Who are the victims of the Manchester terror attack?
"The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."
Along with the help of local news organization the Manchester Evening News, the emergency fund total now stands at over £3 million.
"The barbarism of Monday evening's attack has shocked everyone," said Manchester United executive chairman Ed Woodward.
"Our clubs are right at the heart of our local communities in Manchester and it is right that we present a unified response to this tragedy.
READ: Manchester United beat Ajax to win Europa League
"The money will help, of course but the work of the two clubs and their respective foundation and community scheme can build on the fantastic spirit that Mancunians have shown in the immediate aftermath."
On Wednesday, United beat Ajax to win the Europa League final, a victory that Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho dedicated to the people of the city.
The Wayne Rooney Foundation has also pledged £100,000, while the Arsenal Foundation has donated £50,000.
You can donate to the fund at www.redcross.org.uk/manchester.