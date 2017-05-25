Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final The stage for Wednesday's Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: "The first challenge is how to hold it." Hide Caption 2 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match. Hide Caption 3 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center. Hide Caption 4 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday's terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was "no specific intelligence" to suggest the match was under threat. Hide Caption 5 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack. Hide Caption 6 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters. Hide Caption 7 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match. Hide Caption 8 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off. Hide Caption 9 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final The scheduled minute's silence before the final turned into a minute's applause. Hide Caption 10 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime. Hide Caption 11 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United's second goal from close range early in the second half. Hide Caption 12 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match. Hide Caption 13 of 15

Photos: Manchester United meet Ajax in European showpiece final Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United's players celebrated the club's first Europa League title. Hide Caption 14 of 15