Manchester attack: Images of bomb released as police tighten net

By Euan McKirdy and Atika Shubert, CNN

Updated 1:59 AM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

New Manchester photos show detonator
New Manchester photos show detonator

    New Manchester photos show detonator

Manchester, England (CNN)Images of what is purported to be the explosive device used in Monday night's deadly bombing of a pop concert in Manchester have been published in US media as UK officials slammed US leaks on the investigation into the attack as "irritating."

Britain's National Police Chiefs' Council warned Wednesday that leaks of potential evidence "undermine our investigations" and the UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she had made it clear that leaks "should not happen again."
The New York Times Wednesday posted photos that show what it reported could be the detonator, a battery, nuts and screws for shrapnel, and fragments of a backpack used in the attack.
Images first posted by The New York Times show what remains of a backpack reportedly used to carry the bomb used in a suspected suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, May 22.
Images first posted by The New York Times show what remains of a backpack reportedly used to carry the bomb used in a suspected suicide attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, May 22.
Another, closer image of the bag said to have been carried by the suspect, Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born national of Libyan descent.
Another, closer image of the bag said to have been carried by the suspect, Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born national of Libyan descent.
A ruler shows the length of a possible detonator that was reported to have been found in the suspect's left hand.
A ruler shows the length of a possible detonator that was reported to have been found in the suspect's left hand.
Shrapnel from the Manchester terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert.
Shrapnel from the Manchester terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert.
This is what's left of a battery that could have been used to power the device.
This is what's left of a battery that could have been used to power the device.
A screw on the floor of the foyer of the Manchester Arena that may have been packed into the device.
A screw on the floor of the foyer of the Manchester Arena that may have been packed into the device.
Another piece of shrapnel that appears to be a bolt, seen on the floor near the area of the attack that killed 22 people.
Another piece of shrapnel that appears to be a bolt, seen on the floor near the area of the attack that killed 22 people.
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokeswoman did not comment to CNN on the photo publication. The Times, without specifying the source, said British authorities provided access to photos of materials found at the scene.
The incident, which came as concertgoers were preparing to leave an Ariana Grande concert in the city's heart, took the lives of at least 22 people, including several children. Dozens were also wounded in the incident.
The UK will hold a minute of silence Thursday morning at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) as the country continues to come to terms with the bombing at Manchester Arena, its worst terror attack since the 2005 London attacks.
The GMP also warned late Wednesday of fraudulent online fundraising for the families of the victims, and pointed Twitter users to a legitimate JustGiving page.

Ongoing raids

Two more men were arrested early Thursday morning, bringing the number in custody in connection to the bombing to eight. A woman arrested in a raid in Blackley, Manchester, was released late Wednesday without charge, police said.
Raids are taking place throughout the city in what police called a fast-moving investigation after British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terror threat to its highest level -- critical -- for the first time in a decade.
Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British-born national of Libyan descent, was named by police as the suicide bomber in Monday's attack, and investigations are underway to uncover his associates.
"It is very clear that this is a network we are investigating," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.
Almost 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to guard key locations around the UK, including Buckingham Palace, to free up armed police to conduct extra patrols.
Up to 3,800 military personnel would be available to support police, Home Secretary Rudd said, amid warnings of another potential attack.
Police officers patrol a street in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 24, two days after a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. The United Kingdom has raised its terrorism threat level to "critical" -- the highest level -- for the first time in a decade.
Police officers patrol a street in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 24, two days after a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert. The United Kingdom has raised its terrorism threat level to "critical" -- the highest level -- for the first time in a decade.
Women cry after placing flowers at a square in Manchester on May 24.
Women cry after placing flowers at a square in Manchester on May 24.
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on May 23. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
A forensics team works at the scene of the explosion on May 23. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
The attacker

New details about Abedi emerged Wednesday, including that he had been known to intelligence services, Rudd told the BBC. Abedi was in Libya for three weeks and returned days before his attack, US military officials assigned to US Africa Command told CNN.
According to a family friend who asked not to be identified, the boys' father had taken his sons to Libya in mid-April and confiscated their passports so they couldn't return to the UK where they'd been in trouble with gangs.
Manchester attack: Latest coverage

Abedi got his passport back after telling his father he was going on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, but returned to England instead.
Neighbor and family friend Akram Ben Ramadan, remembers Abedi as a quiet child and says he last saw him and his brother three months ago at evening prayers.
He says that Libyan youth in Manchester are particularly vulnerable to recruitment from Islamist extremists. They "feel like they are being disbanded from two societies, Libyan society and British society," he said.
In Libya, Abedi's brother -- identified as 20-year-old Hashim Ramadan Abu Qassem al-Abedi -- was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of links to ISIS, said a statement from a Tripoli militia known as the Special Deterrence Force.
The militia, which is aligned with the Libyan government, said that the younger Abedi was allegedly planning a terror attack in Libya when arrested. He was picked up while allegedly receiving a money transfer from Salman Abedi. The statement also said he left the UK in mid-April and had been under surveillance about a month and a half.
CNN has not been able to independently verify the details from the militia, which also claimed the younger Abedi admitted knowledge about the Manchester attack and was in Britain for its planning.

More victims identified

At least twelve of the 22 victims who died in Monday's attack have now been identified.
Late Wednesday, police named two more teenagers killed in the attack -- Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19,
"They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable," said a tribute from their families posted on Twitter.

CNN's Salma Abdelaziz, Barbara Starr, Jomana Karadsheh, Paul Cruickshank, Samantha Beech, Darran Simon, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Bryony Jones, Pamela Brown, Jomana Karadsheh, Evan Perez and Ross Levitt contributed to this report.