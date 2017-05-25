Manchester, England (CNN) Manchester's Northern Quarter has become a canvas for street artists in the wake of Monday's horrific suicide bombing , which claimed the lives of 22 concertgoers.

"What happened on Monday has just affected so many people -- people I know as well," said Tasha Whittle, 31, who started the creative project seven years ago. "It felt like we should do something because art can be really responsive and send a positive message."

A Manchester street artist works on his tribute in the city's Northern Quarter on Thursday.

Originally from Norfolk, Whittle -- who considers herself "an honorary Manc" -- said that the desire to paint was "instantaneous."

Many of the murals features bees, an image which has been associated with Mancunians -- and their hardworking nature -- since the Industrial Revolution.

New murals adorn the walls of the Outhouse in central Manchester's Stevenson Square. Project organizer Tasha Whittle told CNN the artists wanted to "show a message of positivity."

Busy painting in the midday sun, one artist using the local emblem is Jay Sharples, 45.

"We don't want to turn it into a memorial; we just want to do something for the people of Manchester and show some love for the city really," he said.

"The Manchester bee symbol is connected to the history of the city really. It seems like a nice symbol with all the tattooists doing the campaign at the moment as well so I think it's quite fitting."

Tattoo shops around the city are offering to ink members of the public with bee designs to raise funds for families affected by the brutal arena attack.

@sacredartmcr will be opening this Sunday, 10-6PM. Manchester Bees 🐝 £50 all day. Everything goes to the families and victims of yesterday's attack. THiS WILL BE A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE.Let's unite and do our bit for peace x A post shared by Sacred Art Mcr (@sacredartmcr) on May 23, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

Those here have been hard at work for hours now, stopping briefly just once when the whole street appeared to freeze.

As the clock struck 11, everyone in the vicinity paused -- on corners, in shop fronts, grouped in clusters next to the murals in the center of the square. Even cyclists passing through dismounted and all silently bowed their heads to join the rest of the city in a moment of silence.

The city of Manchester came to a halt on Thursday morning as residents joined together to observe a minute's silence for the victims of Monday's arena attack. A post shared by Lauren Moorhouse (@lomoorhouse) on May 25, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Another popular street artist, Qubek, has been sharing his work-in-progress on Instagram over the last few days.

"I was only round the corner from it when it happened, didn't realize until later, saw two undercover police cars flying into the city up Deansgate and wondered what was going on, sad night. RIP," he told his Instagram followers.

Second piece from today, be finishing the sides tomorrow, amazing to see the community spirit today in manchester. A post shared by Qubekmanchester (@qubekmanchester) on May 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

And it's not just local creatives who want to use their talents to offer support. When CNN was there, a London-based artist who had just arrived in the city called to ask if he could come down and paint.

Whittle said historically the Northern Quarter was where people would come to protest and share new ideas with the community -- a feeling that she hopes the Outhouse project, which also manages other walls in the neighborhood, is continuing today.