Greece's ex-PM injured in letter bomb attack, police say

(CNN) Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was injured in a letter bomb explosion while riding in a car in the country's capital Thursday evening, according to Greek police.

Papademos, who also once served as the country's central bank governor, opened the booby-trapped envelope as his vehicle made its way through a central Athens intersection surrounded by apartment buildings, CNN Greece reported.

He was taken to Evangelismos Athens General Hospital, according to a police spokesman.

The ex-prime minister was rushed into surgery for an abdominal injury, CNN Greece reported. He also suffered injuries to his legs. His driver and a third person were taken to the hospital as well.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency that Papademos is in stable condition.

