Greece's ex-PM injured in letter bomb attack, police say

Story highlights
- Lucas Papademos opened the letter bomb while riding in a car, CNN Greece reports
- Papademos rushed into surgery; driver and a third person also injured in explosion
(CNN)Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos was injured in a letter bomb explosion while riding in a car in the country's capital Thursday evening, according to Greek police.
Papademos, who also once served as the country's central bank governor, opened the booby-trapped envelope as his vehicle made its way through a central Athens intersection surrounded by apartment buildings, CNN Greece reported.
He was taken to Evangelismos Athens General Hospital, according to a police spokesman.
The ex-prime minister was rushed into surgery for an abdominal injury, CNN Greece reported. He also suffered injuries to his legs. His driver and a third person were taken to the hospital as well.
Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency that Papademos is in stable condition.
Images of the car indicate it incurred substantial damage, the news agency reported.
Papademos served as head of Greece's caretaker government from November 2011 to May 2012, following an eight-year tenure as vice president of the European Central Bank.