"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland posted a note on social media to refute speculation she has an eating disorder. The actress said she's been having a health challenge and lost muscle tone as she's been unable to work out.

"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has taken on those who have body shamed her for everything from the size of her breasts to how she dresses.

Singer Lady Gaga posted a message on her Instagram account regarding comments about her body during her NFL Super Bowl 51 halftime show. "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," she wrote.

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Amber Rose said she felt body shamed by judge Julianne Hough during her week 3 performance. Rose is shown here with co-host Tom Bergeron and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Some fans have criticized plus-size model Ashley Graham for losing weight after she posted new images on her Instagram account in July.

Actress Rebel Wilson has gone a step beyond worrying about those who criticize her for her weight: She's found fame playing "Fat Amy" in the "Pitch Perfect" films. But as proud as she is of her look, Wilson told Marie Claire U.K. she doesn't do nude scenes.

Singer Meghan Trainor pulled the music video for her song "Me Too" after it debuted in May because her waist had been altered to make her appear thinner.

British model Iskra Lawrence had a creative, and cheeky, response this month to a commenter who called her a "fat cow" on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie and surrounded by bags of potato chips, followed by a slow-motion Instagram video of her eating a chip and then making an obscene gesture to the camera.

In March, "Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller used a body-shaming meme as an opportunity to educate about depression and suicide.

Susan Sarandon's cleavage got a lot of attention at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Actress Tia Mowry said in December that she has been the subject of negative comments on Instagram since gaining weight. Questions about whether she is pregnant amount to body-shaming, she said.

Gigi Hadid is not letting negative comments about her appearance get to her. The model, center, posted an open letter on social media to trolls, saying, "Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body."

Designer, author and former star of "The Hills" Lauren Conrad announced that her website will no longer use terminology associated with body-shaming.

Actress Lily James was the subject of some negative chatter after photos surfaced of her as a wasp-waisted Cinderella in early 2015. The actress said she is naturally small, and "I'm so healthy."

In 2013, one critic called actress Melissa McCarthy a "female hippo" in a review of her film "Identity Thief." "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies," McCarthy wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Singer Kelly Clarkson has seen her weight fluctuate over the years. The Internet had a great deal to say after she didn't immediately shed the weight after the birth of her daughter in 2014. "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it," she told Redbook in May.

In 2014, actress Emma Stone told USA Today , "I've seen a lot of comments that say, 'Eat a sandwich' or 'She looks sick.' I've been looking at myself in the mirror being mean to myself. I'm not sick. I eat sandwiches."

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of being overweight and in 2013 told Barbara Walters, "I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV."

Cracks about Kerry Washington being too thin have hit the "Scandal" star, as People reported that she told Essence in 2007 that she has struggled with eating disorders. "I used food as a way to cope. There was a lot of guilt and a lot of shame."

Nicole Richie went from Paris Hilton's thicker sidekick to a very thin fashionista. In 2006, she told Vanity Fair , "I know I'm too thin right now, so I wouldn't want any young girl looking at me and saying, 'That's what I want to look like.' "

E!'s Giuliana Rancic told People that a cancer-suppressing drug she has to take after a double mastectomy in 2011 is responsible for her small frame. "I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do. I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine," she said.

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson seems to alternate between being accused of being too big and too small.

Most women would kill to look like model Kate Upton, but one blogger wrote that the Sports Illustrated cover girl has "Huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition -- she looks like a squishy brick."

After "Fast & Furious" actress Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the Internet immediately started buzzing that she was too skinny for the role. The actress reportedly responded , "I represent the Wonder Women of the new world."

Women aren't the only ones body-shamed. After friends encouraged actor Val Kilmer to post a photo of his weight loss, he took to Facebook to say, "Can't win in this crazy town. Too heavy for too many years and now gossip says, too thin!"

Actress Keira Knightley once told Elle UK that she has been called "anorexic."

Kelly Osbourne not only got fat-shamed before losing weight, she was accused of fat shaming singer Christina Aguilera during an episode of E!'s "Fashion Police.

In 2014, Cosmopolitan asked whether Gabourey Sidibe is "the Most Fat-Shamed Actress in Hollywood."

In April 2015, actress Tara Reid tweeted to the media to "stop bullying" her about her weight, as she says she is a "skinny girl."