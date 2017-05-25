Story highlights
- Fans noted Hyland's thinner frame
- She said she's been on bed rest
(CNN)Despite her current look, Sarah Hyland wants the world to know she "not a fan of 'being skinny.' "
The "Modern Family" star is fighting back against speculation she has an eating disorder after she posted a photo of herself looking thin.
"No, that's not Photoshop, those are my legs, those are my arms," Hyland wrote in a note she shared on social media. "I write this because I've been accused of promoting anorexia, in, ironically enough, an anti-bullying post. And I want young girls to know that's not my intention."
The 26-year-old actress said she hasn't "had the greatest year."
"Maybe one day I'll talk about it but for now, I'd like my privacy," she said. "I've basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I've lost a lot of muscle mass I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life."
While Hyland didn't specify her health issues, she has battled kidney dysplasia and underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 with an organ donated from her father.
She's not been able to exercise the "Dirty Dancing" remake star said.
"Am I bothered by my appearance right now," Hyland wrote. "It's never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one's arms."
The actress is keeping a positive outlook, however.
"Don't let other people's comments alter any part of you," she said. "Love and positivity is what we need most. Especially at a time like this."