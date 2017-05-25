'Pirates of the Caribbean' tries to turn back time

(CNN) "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" tries to turn back time, seeking to replicate the first 2003 film's chemistry. That attempt to swim against the tide doesn't entirely work, but at least delivers moments that fleetingly jolt this literally zombie-fied fifth installment to sporadic life.

Having started its cinematic journey adapting Disney's theme-park ride, the "Pirates" movies have essentially become little more than the movie equivalent of a roller-coaster. Good actors (often with international pedigrees) might come and go, but the films remain defined by their elaborate action pieces and Johnny Depp's perpetually drunk and disorderly buccaneer, Captain Jack Sparrow.

If Jack found fresh-faced company originally in the form of the characters played by Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, "Dead Men" comes full circle by bringing their grown son Henry (Brenton Thwaites) into the picture, determined to free his undead dad from his sentence aboard the Flying Dutchman. To do that, however, he needs to locate the Trident of Poseidon, a quest that requires Jack's help.

Adding brains to the mission is Carina (Kaya Scodelario), a young astronomer who naturally catches Henry's eye. Jack's motivation to join in, meanwhile, comes thanks to the long-dead Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who is hell-bent to secure revenge against Jack, leaving a trail of bodies in the wake of his ghostly ship and invincible crew.

The plot, frankly, is largely beside the point, with the trident serving roughly the same purpose as what Hitchcock called the MacGuffin -- any priceless artifact to set the chase in motion. As for that action, it produces a few highlights, the best being a rescue from the gallows with a swiveling guillotine as part of the bargain; and the worst in a frantic sequence featuring a runaway bank. (No, really.)

