Photos: The tender side of Hollywood Think about one of your favorite romantic movies. Is the first image that comes to mind a tender, touching moment? No matter if it's a love or goodbye sequence, those are the scenes that Hollywood imprints on your heartstrings.



One priceless moment: when Molly (Demi Moore) is embraced by Sam (Patrick Swayze) in the 1990 film "Ghost."

"Titanic" (1997) is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, epitomized by this moment between a struggling artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet).

In "Pretty Woman," Julia Roberts' character, Vivian, is about to break her self-imposed rule as a lady of the night: never kiss a "trick." To the vast delight of Edward (Richard Gere), she follows though on this tender touch with a passionate kiss, and he falls hard for her in this 1990 release.

Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) recall a special time in their relationship, which they are about to erase from their minds in the science-fiction comedy/drama "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004).Will they stop obliterating their memories of each other before it's too late?

"Twilight" (2008) may be a vampire movie, but the powerful love affair between 17-year-old Bella (Kristen Stewart) and the handsome bloodsucker Edward (Robert Pattinson) had many swooning.

There are many tender moments in this coming-of-age film, but what is more heart-warming than Johnny (Patrick Swayze) rescuing Baby (Jennifer Grey) from the corner in the 1987 hit "Dirty Dancing"?

It was a secret, and it cost one of the cowboys his life, but the power of love was clear between Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal, left) and Ennis (Heath Ledger) in the 2005 film "Brokeback Mountain."

Best kiss in the rain? Many vote for this poignant and passionate moment between Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) in "The Notebook" (2004). Just as emotional: the way their characters reconnect at the end of the movie, just before they die.

In an earlier era, the best "kiss in the rain" award was often bestowed upon this lip-lock between Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) and Paul (George Peppard) in the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Two soul mates meet after it's too late to spend their lives together. That's the tragic story behind this tender moment between National Geographic photographer Robert (Clint Eastwood) and housewife Francesca (Meryl Streep) in the 1995 film "The Bridges of Madison County."

Another famously ill-fated couple, Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) in the Warner Bros. classic "Casablanca" from 1942. What else is there to say but "here's looking at you, kid."

Tim Burton's quirky 1990 love tale, "Edward Scissorhands," between the artificial creature Edward (Johnny Depp) and teenage Kim (Winona Ryder), is a modern version of love lost.

This famous scene with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr in the 1957 classic "An Affair to Remember" is the moment when Nickie (Grant) realizes Terry (Kerr) can't walk ... and that's why she didn't keep her promise to meet him on top of the Empire State Building.

The 2001 musical "Moulin Rouge" showcases the star-crossed love between a dancer and courtesan, played by Nicole Kidman, and an aspiring writer, played by Ewan McGregor.

In the 1965 epic romance "Doctor Zhivago," Omar Sharif's Yuri Zhivago falls in love with Julie Christie's Lara Antipova in an ill-fated romance that spans decades.

In the 1953 classic "From Here to Eternity," 1st Sgt. Milton Warden (Burt Lancaster) and his mistress, Karen (Deborah Kerr), declare their love for one another on the beach of Oahu, Hawaii.

In the 1996 film "The English Patient," it's the final days of World War II, and a badly burned Englishman (Ralph Fiennes) relates the story of his love affair with Katharine (Kristin Scott Thomas) in the desert of Libya.