(CNN) Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun has posted an emotional series of tweets reflecting on the deadly attack at the singer's concert in Manchester.

Braun urged his four million Twitter followers not to give in to terrorism, but to continue living their lives with "freedom and joy," and paid tribute to those who died.

The record label boss wrote that he'd just arrived home and taken his parents out to dinner, explaining "I experienced joy for the first time in days."

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Fear, Braun wrote, "cannot rule the day" though he acknowledged that he was angry about what had happened.

He also shared a defiant message for those responsible for the attack, insisting the bomber had failed in his attempt to cause fear. "All you did was make us appreciate every day," he posted.

So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

He offered support to other victims of violence, telling the "children of Syria" and the victims and survivors of a suicide bombing in Jakarta on May 24 "I stand with you."

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

In the hours following the blast, Grande tweeted that she was "broken" by what had happened to her fans and their families, adding "from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande suspended her "Dangerous Woman" tour after the attack. Her next concert was to have taken place on May 25, in London.

On Thursday, Braun insisted that the way forward was to fight "extraordinary evil" with "extraordinary greatness."

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017