NYCxDesign 2017: The highlights

Formafantasma

"We met -- and featured on Sight Unseen -- Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma way back in 2009, when they were unknown and about to graduate from the Design Academy in Eindhoven, and we're amazed at how far they've come. Their projects have always been extremely ambitious and well thought out, and it's gained them so much attention that this year they were able to fill a massive exhibition space in Milan with their lighting experiments, including their first commercial products for FLOS. They're well on their way to being household names, or at least as close to it as you can get while still making intellectually driven work."