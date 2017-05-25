CNN 10 - May 26, 2017

A complicated agreement within NATO is unraveled today, as we examine the contributions of member nations. A hurricane prediction is made, though forecasting these major storms is not an exact science. And we examine what the future of driving could look like if EVs hog more of the road.

Please note that we will be off the air for the Memorial Day holiday and will return on Tuesday, May 30.

1. On the first stop of his first international trip as U.S. leader, President Donald Trump received a royal welcome and gave a speech in front of 50 other leaders in what Middle Eastern country?

2. How many income tax brackets are there in the U.S.?

3. In what conflict did CNN Hero Bob Adams serve before he began working to assist other veterans and help establish the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans?

4. Svalbard, an archipelago that's home to the "Doomsday Vault" of 500 million seeds, is part of what European country?

5. On Monday, during his trip to Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump became the first sitting American leader to visit what site that's holy to Jews and significant to Muslims?

6. In addition to the U.S. capital, how many states have bans on texting while driving?

7. Following a terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, the United Kingdom raised its terror threat level from "severe" to what?

8. What is the planet's smallest country, where two world leaders met on Wednesday and discussed terrorism, climate change and peace?

9. What is the term for the giant, rotating currents (five of which are major) in the world's oceans?

10. What percentage of their Gross Domestic Product do NATO members agree to spend on their militaries, though they're not penalized for failing to meet the requirement?

