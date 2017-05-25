(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A federal appeals court upheld a nationwide block against President Donald Trump's travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries. This will likely now go to the Supreme Court.
-- A US official said the alleged suspect in the Manchester bombing probably had ISIS training. Earlier, the UK halted sharing intel with the United States on the attack because of agency leaks. Ahead of facing a fuming British prime minister at the NATO summit, Trump released a statement vowing to plug the leaks.
-- Trump, standing just feet away from NATO allies, chided them for not meeting their financial commitments. (He also exchanged a white-knuckled handshake with the newly-elected French president and appeared to push another leader aside.) Read analysis from Trump's first NATO summit here.
-- Montana's special election for a House seat took a surprising twist on Wednesday when the GOP candidate allegedly "body slammed" a reporter. Here's what you need to know about today's election.
-- Former Sen. Joe Lieberman withdrew his name from consideration for the top job at the FBI.
-- Senate Republicans still don't like the House health care bill. The Congressional Budget Office score made it worse.
-- Here are the first results from the Juno mission to Jupiter.
-- Get ready for hurricane season. NOAA announced five to nine storms are possible.
-- WATCH this amazing footage of a Wisconsin woman who fought off car thieves by jumping on the hood.