He played on amidst the chaos of protests - until cops broke his violin

(CNN) He had become an icon, the violinist who played on as protesters and police clashed around him.

But on Wednesday, the music stopped.

Wuilly Arteaga says the National Guard took his violin from him and handed it back -- in pieces.

"I was playing in the middle of the protest when National Guard vehicles approached us and one of the guards grabbed my violin by the strings," Arteaga told Colombian news channel NTN 24. "I didn't let go, and was dragged from the motorcycle through the whole street."

"At some point, I let go of the violin, because I couldn't [hold on] anymore."

