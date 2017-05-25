Breaking News

Piracy threat returns to African waters

By Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 8:37 AM ET, Thu May 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Somali pirates carrying out preparations to a skiff boat used to attack ships. A spate of hijackings in the High Risk Area (HRA) off the Somali coast has raised alarm after a period of calm.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Growth industrySomali pirates carrying out preparations to a skiff boat used to attack ships. A spate of hijackings in the High Risk Area (HRA) off the Somali coast has raised alarm after a period of calm.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Experts say the threat from pirates has never gone away, but decreased vigilance has created new opportunities for pirates to attack ships.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Biding their timeExperts say the threat from pirates has never gone away, but decreased vigilance has created new opportunities for pirates to attack ships.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
An Iranian vessel was reported hijacked Tuesday May 23, the latest in a series including the Cormoros-flagged Aris-13 tanker, seized on March 13.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Hit list An Iranian vessel was reported hijacked Tuesday May 23, the latest in a series including the Cormoros-flagged Aris-13 tanker, seized on March 13.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Coast guard officers on patrol in Ivorian waters. A recent report shows piracy has spread rapidly in West Africa.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Evolving threatCoast guard officers on patrol in Ivorian waters. A recent report shows piracy has spread rapidly in West Africa.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Hostage of Somali pirates react as they arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 23, 2016.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Kidnap and ransom attacks have increased in the past year, while cargo seizures have declined.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
New targetsHostage of Somali pirates react as they arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 23, 2016.

Kidnap and ransom attacks have increased in the past year, while cargo seizures have declined.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Dutch amphibious assault warship patrols the Somali coast. The ship is part of the EU Naval Force (EU NAVFOR), which protects ships in the HRA.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Return fireDutch amphibious assault warship patrols the Somali coast. The ship is part of the EU Naval Force (EU NAVFOR), which protects ships in the HRA.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Somali prisoners convicted of piracy, stand behind a gate of the prison in Garowe, Puntland state, in northeastern Somalia, on December 14, 2016.&lt;br /&gt;However, security firms complain that pirates are receiving light sentences that do not deter them from repeat offenses.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Out of action?Somali prisoners convicted of piracy, stand behind a gate of the prison in Garowe, Puntland state, in northeastern Somalia, on December 14, 2016.
However, security firms complain that pirates are receiving light sentences that do not deter them from repeat offenses.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Poverty is a major cause of piracy in Somalia, which is currently enduring a devastating famine. More than 6 million people need food assistance in Somalia.
Photos: Threat returns to shipping in Africa
Desperation Poverty is a major cause of piracy in Somalia, which is currently enduring a devastating famine. More than 6 million people need food assistance in Somalia.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
GettyImages-104508544pirate somalia hobyoGettyImages-103759205abidjan piracyGettyImages-617453536GettyImages-183910362GettyImages-62969774802 Somalia Famine United Nations

Story highlights

  • Sudden surge in hijackings off the coast of Somalia
  • Report shows piracy threat spreading and evolving
  • Authorities blame complacency over security measures

(CNN)A small Iranian fishing boat was hijacked off the coast of Somalia Tuesday, a local mayor reported.

The boat would be used as a "mother ship" by its captors to launch further attacks, Ali Shire, mayor of the town of Haabo, told Reuters.
The attack is the latest in a series of hijackings in the designated High Risk Area (HRA) off Somalia since the Aris-13 tanker was taken on March 13.
The region had seen a steady decline in piracy over recent years, after gaining notoriety for the frequency of attacks around the turn of the decade. In 2010, Somali pirates hijacked 49 ships and took over 1,000 hostages, according to the International Maritime Bureau.
There are mounting concerns that the period of relative calm may be over, and the threat from piracy could increase further.
After a period of declining piracy incidents, a new spate of hijackings have taken place off the coast of Somalia.
After a period of declining piracy incidents, a new spate of hijackings have taken place off the coast of Somalia.
Read More

Evolving threat

A recent report from the NGO Oceans Beyond Piracy (OBP) found that piracy is spreading and evolving.
Beyond the HRA, attacks surged off the West Coast of Africa with 95 incidents in 2016, up from 54 in 2015. The majority took place in Nigerian waters.
The report also noted a sharp rise in kidnap for ransom attacks in the region, with 96 hostages taken compared with 44 the previous year, but just a single instance of hijacking for cargo. Economic losses through piracy in West Africa increased by more than 10 percent to $793.7 million.
"The increase in kidnap and ransom attacks is troubling as they tend to entail greater violence," said report co-author Maisie Pigeon.
"They involve less risk to the pirates themselves and can produce lucrative returns."
Kidnap attacks also increased in Asia, where pirates took 67 hostages and killed six seafarers in 2016.
The Somali coast was relatively quiet last year, with no successful hijackings. But the report noted that the vigilance of vessels in the area had decreased, which Pigeon believes played a part in the spate of attacks in 2017.
"The perception of risk to shipping decreased, which gave pirate groups the opportunity to commit attacks," she says. "In East Africa, the intent and capability to attack has never gone away. Now we're seeing opportunities return."
Hostage of Somali pirates react as they arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 23, 2016 after being freed. Kidnap and ransom attacks have increased in the past year.
Hostage of Somali pirates react as they arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on October 23, 2016 after being freed. Kidnap and ransom attacks have increased in the past year.

Dropping guard

Piracy authorities are concerned that the threat is escalating.
"What looked like one-off attacks on vessels is now looking more like a concerted and organized effort to attack shipping," says Alan Cole, head of Global Maritime Crime at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
Cole believes that carelessness has stoked the threat, with vessels failing to adhere to the best practices document BMP4, issued by a group of leading maritime authorities.
BMP4 encourages vessels to register with the Maritime Security Centre Horn of Africa (MSCHOA) before entering the HRA, to report to a military liaison daily while in the area, and to implement protection measures such as lookouts and physical barriers to boarding.
The document also carries guidance for routes and speed, such as remaining within the International Recommended Transit Corridor (IRTC) that is protected by military support vessels from the European Union Naval Force (EU NAVFOR) and NATO.
The case of Aris-13, taken by pirates on 13 March near the Yemeni island of Socotra, highlights the need for such measures.
"The Aris-13 is a little oil tanker that was hijacked while cutting corners through a no-go area," says Chris Farrell, group commercial director of private security group Neptune Maritime Security. "(The ship) had a low freeboard, no armed guards, no razor wire and no deterrent."
Farrell says that just 77 percent of ships used the protected IRTC route last year, and 34 percent used armed guards -- significantly lower figures than previous years.
In the boat patrolling for pirates (2013)
In the boat patrolling for pirates (2013)

    JUST WATCHED

    In the boat patrolling for pirates (2013)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

In the boat patrolling for pirates (2013) 02:07

Deeper issues

There is broad agreement among piracy experts that complacency has contributed to the current surge. But adhering to BMP4 alone is unlikely to resolve the issue long term.
Farrell points to a lack of co-ordination between naval fleets and security forces such as EU NAVFOR, which have a range of remits and priorities including prevention of drug smuggling and people trafficking.
He adds that pirates often receive light sentences for their crimes, which have little deterrence value.
Dr. Afyare Elmi, a political scientist at Qatar University who has published several papers on piracy, believes that conditions on land must be addressed.
"We have been relying on offshore containment, but the best way to combat piracy is through onshore solutions," he says. "The best way is to invest in the national government, to build capacity at national level."
A strong Somali government would be able to maintain effective policing and coast guard services, he argues, and implement new counter piracy legislation. Such a government could also be a valuable partner for international bodies, which have limited co-ordination with the current regime that is seen as weak and ineffective.
Beyond this, Elmi would like to see causes of piracy addressed such as poverty -- the country is wracked by famine - and illegal fishing. He hopes for international assistance to prevent the plundering of Somali fish stocks, which is often cited as a grievance by pirates.
Such longstanding, deep-rooted issues will not be easily resolved. But if the current wave of piracy continues, it could focus minds on Somalia's plight.

    JUST WATCHED

    Risk of widespread famine looms over Somalia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Risk of widespread famine looms over Somalia 02:09