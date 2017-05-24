Love, peace and bees in wake of Manchester terror attack

Story highlights
(CNN)A new mural in an artsy area of Manchester, England, has captured the spirit of the city in the wake of Monday's terror attack.
The mural, a work in progress by artist Qubek, shows two hands making a heart with the letters "MCR" beneath it and bees -- a symbol of Manchester -- flying around. In another scene, more bees fly around a hand making a peace sign.
The artwork has been on display since Wednesday afternoon on the walls of what used to be a public toilet in Stevenson Square, in Manchester's Northern Quarter neighborhood. In recent years, street artists have used it and other structures in the area as a canvas.
Qubek shared photos of the two finished sides, and wrote on Instagram it's "his tribute to Manchester and its amazing people."
Mancunians have been sharing photos on social media praising Qubek's work and how they have connected with it after the deadly bombing.
Ian Burnett, an architect and Manchester resident, took a photo of the artist at work on the mural.
Burnett told CNN the artwork at the site is "always topical and always poignant."
Previous works include a portrait of the late David Bowie. Burnett said that although the art on this spot is never permanent, he thinks "this piece will remain as a reminder of the loss, but also the strength of Manchester."