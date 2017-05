We've had a closer look at President Trump's proposed budget, and boy are there some eye-popping numbers : a nearly 30% cut for the State Department, a 31% cut for the EPA and an almost 20% cut for the Labor Department. But there are some nice increases for defense (10%), homeland security (6.8%) and veterans affairs (5.8%). Democrats pounced on all the cuts to the social safety net and environmental programs. Economists panned the budget's assumptions that everything will be fine because the US economy under Trump will grow at a lofty 3% every year, something they say just isn't realistic. One other thing to remember -- Trump's budget plan in its current form is pretty much DOA in Congress.