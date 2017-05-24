Landslide buries California's scenic highway in Big Sur

Story highlights Access closed as landslide along highway extends more than a quarter mile

Area has been hit by several landslides since January

(CNN) Tons of dirt and stones are blocking the coastal scenic highway in California's Big Sur region.

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway, considered by some to be one of the most scenic drives in the US, was buried by a massive landslide, the California Department of Transportation said.

On Saturday, more than 1 million tons of rock and dirt fell down the slope and into the ocean about 65 miles northwest of San Luis Obispo.

The landslide along California's State Route 1 extends more than a quarter mile and left the road covered in a 35-40 feet deep layer of dirt. The highway is the main artery running through Big Sur, a remote, picturesque stretch of coast whose beauty makes it a major tourist attraction.

Authorities have closed all access to the highway and they don't know when it will be reopened.

