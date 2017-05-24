Landslide buries California's scenic highway near Big Sur

Story highlights Access closed as landslide along highway extends about a quarter mile

Area has been hit by several landslides since January

(CNN) The sweeping views of a coastal scenic highway in California are gone.

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway, considered by some as one of the most scenic drives in the U.S., was buried in dirt and stones by a massive landslide, the California Department of Transportation said.

On Saturday, more than a million tons of rock and dirt fell down the slope and onto the ocean about 8 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

Big Sur landslide pic - shared by some friends at USGS. 😮 #landslide pic.twitter.com/tnWCPv7xhZ — Claire Masteller (@ccmasteller) May 24, 2017

The landslide along California's State Route 1 extends about a quarter mile and has the road covered in a 35-40 feet deep layer of dirt. The highway runs through Big Sur, which is a major tourist attraction.

Authorities have closed all access to the highway and they don't know when it will be reopened.

