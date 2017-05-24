First look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'

Story highlights
- The first image of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" is here
- This is the third season of Ryan Murphy's anthology
(CNN)Penelope Cruz is the spitting image of a young Donatella Versace in the first look from the third season of "American Crime Story."
In a photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Cruz dons a satin, hot pink gown with Versace's signature long, platinum blonde hair, while flanked by two ripped men scantily clad in Versace brand swimwear.
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," will be the third installment of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology. Darren Criss is slated to play Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997. FX has cast actor Edgar Ramirez in the role of Gianni.
Donatella, Gianni's younger sister, took over his the Versace luxury fashion label after his death.
Ricky Martin will play Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.
The miniseries is expected to premiere in 2018.