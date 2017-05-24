(CNN) They won the English Premier League, but Chelsea's players will not take to the streets for a victory parade following the Manchester bombing.

"Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends."

Please note that Saturday's @EmiratesFACup final screening at Emirates Stadium has been cancelled https://t.co/jRJGZJfDRS

Arsenal has also canceled a planned screening of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at their Emirates Stadium in north London.

The club also says it will not hold a victory parade should it win the FA Cup, given the Government's escalation of the national security threat to "critical."

"We are sorry for any disappointment this causes but it is in everyone's best interests," said Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in a statement.

The final between the London rivals will still go ahead at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea announced its players would wear black armbands "as a mark of respect" in the FA Cup final, as well as donating to the fund to supporting the victims of the attack.