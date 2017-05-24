Story highlights
- Chelsea scraps Premier League victory parade
- Arsenal cancels FA Cup final screening
(CNN)They won the English Premier League, but Chelsea's players will not take to the streets for a victory parade following the Manchester bombing.
The club says it would be "inappropriate" to celebrate with fans near its Stamford Bridge ground in south London Sunday and is loathe to "divert important resources" given the increased security threat following Monday's tragedy.
"Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester," said the club in a statement.
"Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends."
Black armbands
Arsenal has also canceled a planned screening of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at their Emirates Stadium in north London.
The club also says it will not hold a victory parade should it win the FA Cup, given the Government's escalation of the national security threat to "critical."
"We are sorry for any disappointment this causes but it is in everyone's best interests," said Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in a statement.
The final between the London rivals will still go ahead at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea announced its players would wear black armbands "as a mark of respect" in the FA Cup final, as well as donating to the fund to supporting the victims of the attack.
The Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax in Stockholm is scheduled to take place Wednesday.