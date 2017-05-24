Breaking News

Terror key theme for Trump abroad, but gaps in agenda remain

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 1:07 AM ET, Wed May 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump radical islamic terrorism Muslim speech_00000000
Trump radical islamic terrorism Muslim speech_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Muslims must confront 'Islamic terror' 01:13

Story highlights

  • Trump arrived in Rome Tuesday
  • The Manchester attack was Monday night

(CNN)Arriving in terror-shaken Europe Tuesday, President Donald Trump confronts in real time the threats that have underpinned his agenda as he travels abroad for the first time, his message meeting reality on a continent still deeply skeptical of his motivations.

The suicide attack at a Manchester, England, pop concert unfolded as Trump overnighted in Israel, a country deeply familiar with terror's scourge. He'd arrived hours earlier from Saudi Arabia, where he worked to unify Arab Gulf leaders against the type of extremism that leads to craven terror sprees. And he touched down in Rome on Tuesday ahead of two key summits in Europe where terror will now take an outsized role.
Trump calls Manchester attack perpetrators 'evil losers'
"This is what I've spent these last few days talking about during my trip oversees," Trump said Tuesday as he stood aside Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, after talks in Bethlehem. "Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent citizens."
"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. I will call them losers from now on because that is what they are: losers," Trump said, a line bearing Trump's hallmark rhetorical style that a senior White House official said he wrote himself Tuesday morning from his room at the King David Hotel near Jerusalem's Old City.
Trump's message on combating terror was largely well-received in the Middle East, where leaders have long sought firmer security commitments from the United States. But there remained few specifics in his plan to combat terrorist ideologies, and some aspects of Trump's stated strategy to combat terrorism appear to contradict some his own administration's actions.
Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil
Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Terror a battle between good and evil 02:46
Read More

Anti-terror plans

Trump's plan as laid out over the weekend in Saudi Arabia relies primarily on soft power: applying pressure on foreign governments to restrict terrorist financing and better monitor online extremism. But his proposed budget, the full version of which was released Tuesday, delivers drastic cuts to the State Department, the agency responsible for coordinating such initiatives with foreign governments.
The President has proposed dramatically increasing military spending. But in Saudi Arabia, Trump did not lay out a military strategy against ISIS, nor did he make in-depth mention of the current US military efforts against the group, which are augmented by support from Gulf nations.
Trump's administration has been reviewing plans to go after Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and said during a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait this week that he planned a news conference in two weeks' time to announce what progress his administration has made against the terror group.
"We're doing very well in the fight against ISIS," Trump said at the beginning of the meeting, one in a string of short talks with Arab leaders ahead of his major address in Riyadh. "Tremendous progress has been made. And will continue to be made."
The promise of a news conference to address ISIS, however, has been a long-running feature of Trump's administration that has yet to materialize.
As he departs the region for Europe, Trump will find himself confronted with leaders vastly more skeptical of his agenda than the Arab or Israeli officials he consulted on the first half of his foreign swing.
His professed willingness to scrap longstanding tenets of transatlantic ties has fostered deep unease on the continent toward Trump, even as pragmatic elected officials here work to foster relationships with him. Simmering anxieties after homespun terror attacks in Brussels, Paris, and Nice, France, however, have helped fuel right-wing, anti-immigration parties in Europe that have aligned themselves with Trump, a political upheaval that's caused heartburn for the continent's establishment.
What&#39;s the point of NATO?
What's the point of NATO?

    JUST WATCHED

    What's the point of NATO?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What's the point of NATO? 01:23

NATO focus on terrorism

Anxieties over homegrown terror are now expected to feature heavily at talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where Trump will attend a truncated meeting of leaders on Thursday. The matter will also arise when Trump touches down on Sicily at the end of the week to attend his first G7 summit.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who spoke with Trump Tuesday after the Manchester attack, is expected to attend both gatherings.
European officials say they are looking for Trump to more fully articulate what has remained a purposely ambiguous agenda, including his view of NATO. Trump has recently taken credit for shifting NATO's focus toward terrorism, despite the group's decade-and-a-half long engagement in Afghanistan, and say he's committed to bolstering the group by pressing member states to increase military spending.
But when it comes to Trump and NATO, uncertainty remains. Trump deemed the military collective outdated on the campaign trail, and while he's softened his stance since taking office, his ultimate goals remain unclear. This week, a senior US administration official told European reporters that Trump has not ruled out withdrawing from the group.
US President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
US President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday, May 23.
Hide Caption
1 of 36
People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23.
Hide Caption
2 of 36
With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife, Melania, lay a wreath at Yad Vashem.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife, Melania, lay a wreath at Yad Vashem.
Hide Caption
3 of 36
Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/politics/trump-israel-museum-peace/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;are ready to reach for peace.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides "are ready to reach for peace."
Hide Caption
4 of 36
A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump&#39;s convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.
Hide Caption
5 of 36
Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Hide Caption
6 of 36
Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.
Hide Caption
7 of 36
Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/trump-israel-russia-intelligence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump sought to rebut claims&lt;/a&gt; that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. &quot;Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel,&quot; Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Hide Caption
8 of 36
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/trump-israel-western-wall/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first sitting US president to visit the wall.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
Hide Caption
9 of 36
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
Hide Caption
10 of 36
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
Hide Caption
11 of 36
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
Hide Caption
12 of 36
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
Hide Caption
13 of 36
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Hide Caption
14 of 36
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Hide Caption
15 of 36
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/21/politics/trump-muslim-speech-saudi-arabia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. &quot;This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations,&quot; he said. &quot;This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.&quot;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
Hide Caption
16 of 36
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. &quot;We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,&quot; Trump said. &quot;Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization.&quot;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."
Hide Caption
17 of 36
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Hide Caption
18 of 36
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/world/donald-trump-first-foreign-presidential-trips/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.
Hide Caption
19 of 36
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Hide Caption
20 of 36
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Hide Caption
21 of 36
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
Hide Caption
22 of 36
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain&#39;s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
Hide Caption
23 of 36
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his &quot;unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.&quot; Trump exchanged pleasantries back, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/21/politics/trump-abdel-fattah-al-sisi-shoes/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;praising el-Sisi&#39;s shoes.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes.
Hide Caption
24 of 36
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh&#39;s Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Hide Caption
25 of 36
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Hide Caption
26 of 36
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/donald-trump-middle-east/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the signing of a defense deal&lt;/a&gt; worth nearly $110 billion.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion.
Hide Caption
27 of 36
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
28 of 36
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country&#39;s highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Hide Caption
29 of 36
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Hide Caption
30 of 36
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Hide Caption
31 of 36
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Hide Caption
32 of 36
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
33 of 36
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
34 of 36
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
Hide Caption
35 of 36
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
36 of 36
07 trump abroad 052306 trump abroad 052301 trump abroad 052302 trump abroad 052303 trump abroad 0523 RESTRICTED04 trump abroad 052305 trump abroad 0523 RESTRICTED07 trump abroad 052203 trump abroad 052204 trump abroad 052206 trump abroad 052205 trump abroad 052202 trump abroad 052201 trump abroad 052220 Trump Saudi Arabia 052115 Trump Saudi Arabia 052114 Trump Saudi Arabia 052108 Trump Saudi Arabia 052111 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED18 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED09 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED17 Trump Saudi Arabia 052103 Trump Saudi Arabia 052101 Trump Saudi Arabia 052122 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 21 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 15 Trump Saudi Arabia 052017 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 12 Trump Saudi Arabia 052010 Trump Saudi Arabia 052011 Trump Saudi Arabia 052004 Trump Saudi Arabia 052020 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 23 Trump Saudi Arabia 052006 Trump Saudi Arabia 052013 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520
The NATO meeting in Brussels this week is markedly shorter than past summits, a scheduling decision made with Trump in mind. Substantive talks will last only a few hours over dinner, with the remainder of Trump's time at the meeting spent unveiling a new headquarters building. One US official suggested the agenda was designed to appeal to Trump's sensibilities as a developer and builder.
"The President prefers to keep folks on their toes and uncertainty could play into US strength," said Julianne Smith, a former deputy national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and now a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Washington. "But for European allies across the continent, and that's from the north and the south, east, west, it's creating a tremendous amount of uncertainty and insecurity among our allies. They are looking to these meetings for clarity on US policy."
The injection of terror into Trump's first foreign trip is an echo of several episodes during President Barack Obama's international travels, when attacks regularly intruded into the message he was hoping to bring abroad.
Obama was just departing for a round-the-world swing through Turkey and Asia when the 2015 terror spree in Paris unfolded. He visited the French capital weeks later for a climate summit and laid a white rose at the Bataclan theater, where one of the massacres occurred.
A few months later, a bomb attack at the Brussels airport interrupted Obama's historic visit to Cuba. A later visit to Argentina was largely overshadowed by the aftermath. And stops last July in Spain were curtailed after a shooting death of five police officers in Dallas.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.